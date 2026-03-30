David Axelrod's Snotty Dig at Trump's Ballroom Hits Obama RIGHT in His ......
NYC Mayor Mamdani Calls Wife 'Private' While Taxpayers Fund Her Security — Her...
Report About Largest Population Decline in the US Earns Newsom and Bass a...
FEAR: Check Out Eric Swalwell's Face When He Realizes WHOSE Hand He's Shaking...
Trump Pays TSA Agents! Dems Pissed! 'No Kings' Rallies Fail! Iran Over In...
So Much THIS! Mike Rowe Politely FLUSHES Elitist Hollywood Snob Jimmy Kimmel and...
VIP
Let's Check on National Test Scores While AFT President Randi Weingarten Screeches About...
Daniel Goldman Tries Picking a Fight With Elon Musk Over Voter ID and...
EPIC, (Nay, LEGENDARY) Post Takes Every No Kings Rally Mouth-Breathing, Chest-Thumping Pro...
TSA Workers Start Getting Paychecks and This Rep Is NOT Happy Trump Took...
Khamenei? REALLY? MI Democrat Senate Candidate Has Some EXPLAINING to do About This...
Let Them FIGHT! AOC and Ana Kasparin Tear INTO One Another in HEATED...
'Has Hell Frozen Over?' ABC News' Jon Karl Calls BS on Sen. Chris...
VIP
There's Just Something REALLY Annoyingly Stupid About Gavin Newsom Whining Over Gas Prices

No More Kids for the Peasants: Sunny Hostin on The View Calls Childbearing ‘Reckless’

justmindy
justmindy | 3:30 PM on March 30, 2026
Photo by CJ Rivera/Invision/AP, File

Sunny Hostin thinks America is so bad, people should not even have kids anymore. It was fine for her to have kids, of course, but now, she thinks people shouldn't do it. 

Advertisement

It's probably best Sunny Hostin and people who think like her stop having kids. They convince their kids to hate people over politics, that the world will end in a decade because of climate change and that they are in the wrong body and should change gender. That is no way to rear a child. 

For the middle class, having babies is getting really expensive. 

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Sunny apparently wants many more abortions.

Oh, she is a Mother. She just doesn't believe other women should get to be Mothers. Pulling up the ladder behind her.

Absolutely, build your family. At the end of the day, it is everything. Nothing else actually matters, at all. 

2020 really broke people.

Advertisement

They just hate kids and family. 

Expeditiously. 

The Left is insane, part 1,951.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ABORTION PARENTAL RIGHTS SUNNY HOSTIN THE VIEW

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
David Axelrod's Snotty Dig at Trump's Ballroom Hits Obama RIGHT in His ... Butt-UGLY Presidential Center
Sam J.
FEAR: Check Out Eric Swalwell's Face When He Realizes WHOSE Hand He's Shaking at Recent Town Hall (Pic)
Sam J.
EPIC, (Nay, LEGENDARY) Post Takes Every No Kings Rally Mouth-Breathing, Chest-Thumping Protester APART
Sam J.
Daniel Goldman Tries Picking a Fight With Elon Musk Over Voter ID and Yeah, That was REALLY REALLY Dumb
Sam J.
Report About Largest Population Decline in the US Earns Newsom and Bass a Sarcastic Round of Applause
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement