No More Kids for the Peasants: Sunny Hostin on The View Calls Childbearing ‘Reckless’

Sunny Hostin thinks America is so bad, people should not even have kids anymore. It was fine for her to have kids, of course, but now, she thinks people shouldn't do it.

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The View’s Sunny Hostin: “I think it’s really reckless to be suggesting that people should have children in this country.” pic.twitter.com/iNRzG6AfcG — TheBlaze (@theblaze) March 30, 2026

It's okay, we didn't mean your people. You guys stay sterile. We good. https://t.co/MsCBBjStzJ — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) March 30, 2026

It's probably best Sunny Hostin and people who think like her stop having kids. They convince their kids to hate people over politics, that the world will end in a decade because of climate change and that they are in the wrong body and should change gender. That is no way to rear a child.

There’s an affordability crisis for people who actually have to pay for their own children.



There’s no affordability crisis for people who make everyone else pay for their children. https://t.co/Fm9dbxnGJf — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 30, 2026

For the middle class, having babies is getting really expensive.

I don’t have words for this… https://t.co/j51VLVc5am — jim iuorio (@jimiuorio) March 30, 2026

Your body, Sunny Hostin’s choice.



Imagine Sunny Hostin telling a guest they’ve had too many abortions or even imagine her suggesting that 1m+ abortions per year is too many. https://t.co/T0U8YoLPBA — Terry Schilling 🇺🇸 (@Schilling1776) March 30, 2026

Sunny apparently wants many more abortions.

And how many children does she have... https://t.co/MHwdB3ivBs — Ed McCray (@Real_Ed_McCray) March 30, 2026

Oh, she is a Mother. She just doesn't believe other women should get to be Mothers. Pulling up the ladder behind her.

I know this goes without saying, but don't listen to anyone on The View. Build the life you want: get married, have kids, have pets, and live your best life. https://t.co/esarz1Hrg0 — Brittany (@bccover) March 30, 2026

Absolutely, build your family. At the end of the day, it is everything. Nothing else actually matters, at all.

I REALLY don't like these people -- they are not nice and not kind. https://t.co/DHinVdF2oX — Still DWB 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@DWBNotSilenced) March 30, 2026

Covid was just the start of some bizarre push to attack women for being mothers and wanting to raise their own children.



But sure let’s forget what happened. https://t.co/aclKfvJsll — Mom Cooks Fast and Slow (@MomCooksFS) March 30, 2026

2020 really broke people.

The left always encourages you not to have children.



First it was climate change.



Now it’s the new flavor of the week.



And if you’ve already conceived a child, they’re always, ALWAYS pushing abortion. https://t.co/o2a1QtSDMl — Jackie Chea ⚖️ (@Fair_and_Biased) March 30, 2026

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They just hate kids and family.

These people need to leave Manhattan and talk to some normal people. https://t.co/Bdn8HLM4r5 — Patrick (@PMC713) March 30, 2026

Expeditiously.

You need $400k to have kids.



What planet does Sunny live on and what color is the sky there? https://t.co/O8psg8Ds2z — Florida Man V (@FloridaManV) March 30, 2026

Libs: “I’m not owned!”



Also libs: “Trump won. Clearly we must stop propagating the species!!” https://t.co/X9rP9pkIlG — Gregg Keller (@RGreggKeller) March 30, 2026

The Left is insane, part 1,951.

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