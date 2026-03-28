Former 'Conservatives' With Trump Derangement Syndrome Are Paying for Nationwide 'No Kings' Newspaper Ads

As 'No Kings' rallies are taking place all over the country today, it has been revealed who is paying for the full-page ads appearing in national newspapers across America. The benefactors are as awful as you might imagine.

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Paid full page No Kings newspaper ads. Who is paying for this? pic.twitter.com/VCwts68nHx — Lomez (@L0m3z) March 28, 2026

So, basically a whole bunch of loser former 'conservatives' who were kicked out of the movement because all they cared about was appeasing Democrats, so they'd be invited to elite parties. Also, they have terminal cases of Trump Derangement Syndrome.

I was curious as well so I went and checked out the website of the org paying for the full page “No More Kings” ad, and imagine my shock… https://t.co/b4xiW5X0fl pic.twitter.com/3FQVjAvPtr — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) March 28, 2026

It's no wonder Republicans lost so often when these folks were in charge of the party.

'Interesting' is a kind way of saying traitor.

Anyone who says “organic” or “decentralized” with regards to this crap is just lying to themselves… https://t.co/nO8i64sAaZ — Toecutta (@Toecutta1) March 28, 2026

Oh, it's very well planned and well-funded by people who can't stand they aren't in control of the GOP anymore.

Dem politics is largely an NGO scam that’s kept in motion by defrauding vulnerable Boomers. https://t.co/IUHQaxUWZP — Coddled Affluent Professional (@feelsdesperate) March 28, 2026

It’s the Bulwark people. They are basically proof of concept events to keep getting Kristol, et al paid. https://t.co/H1aEphmHh4 — Carl Paulus (@CarlPaulus) March 28, 2026

At least they are taking money from Democrats instead of Republicans now.

Home of the Brave. You should look them up. Not at all sus or part of the color revolution.



Susan Rice is totally trustworthy. Bill Kristol? Someone get him a Medal of Freedom. Sarah Longwell of Bulwark? Definitely NOT fake news. Michael Fanone? J6 MPD hero “assaulted” by… https://t.co/lzyx675qzt — SKDoubleDub (@SKDoubleDub33) March 28, 2026

Makes sense - all really vile anti-American people. Worst of the worst! https://t.co/hwL5U6VOsR — Dory (@DoryJudhug) March 28, 2026

It explains quite a lot, actually.

Just another bunch of Democrats butt-hurt that Trump is racking up successes over the carcass of all their own failures… https://t.co/rSrsBCU2kz — Robert Myers 🇺🇸🇮🇱 🏴‍☠️🟦 (@Rondo2) March 28, 2026

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It really infuriates them.

And Miller's pearl necklaces.

All the neocon pond life https://t.co/TV9LtQhbx0 — Je Suis Charlie Kirk (@semperfidem2004) March 28, 2026

WTF happened to Bill Kristol? Didn’t he used to be one of those “I’m more conservative than you!” kind of Conservatives, or am I hallucinating? — Manny Salazar (@SetantaADV) March 28, 2026

Now he just thinks he's better than everybody.

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