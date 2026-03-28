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Former 'Conservatives' With Trump Derangement Syndrome Are Paying for Nationwide 'No Kings' Newspaper Ads

justmindy
justmindy | 5:30 PM on March 28, 2026
PJ Media

As 'No Kings' rallies are taking place all over the country today, it has been revealed who is paying for the full-page ads appearing in national newspapers across America. The benefactors are as awful as you might imagine.

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So, basically a whole bunch of loser former 'conservatives' who were kicked out of the movement because all they cared about was appeasing Democrats, so they'd be invited to elite parties. Also, they have terminal cases of Trump Derangement Syndrome. 

It's no wonder Republicans lost so often when these folks were in charge of the party.

'Interesting' is a kind way of saying traitor.

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Oh, it's very well planned and well-funded by people who can't stand they aren't in control of the GOP anymore. 

At least they are taking money from Democrats instead of Republicans now. 

It explains quite a lot, actually. 

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It really infuriates them. 

And Miller's pearl necklaces. 

Now he just thinks he's better than everybody. 

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BILL KRISTOL DEMOCRAT PARTY REPUBLICAN PARTY THE BULWARK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

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