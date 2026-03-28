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Divorced, Miserable, and Vile: Jennifer Welch's Jealous Assault on Younger, Accomplished Erika Kirk

justmindy
justmindy | 8:10 PM on March 28, 2026
Twitter

Jennifer Welch is a leather faced Leftist with a podcast microphone. Unsurprisingly, she is divorced. No one wants to live with a harpy like that.

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Of course, old bitter women often like to take shots at younger, more accomplished and more attractive women. Such is the case with Jennifer Welch's frequent attacks on Erika Kirk.

This woman has no soul. 

They are the same evil people.

They are all ready and willing to just burn it all down and they don't care there are lots of people who want to save America.

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With similar dispositions. 

She is bitter and lonely and she wants everyone to be as miserable as she is.

Maybe they could choose one woman and one man. Seems fair. 

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A perfect example of someone who brings no redeeming value to society. 

Well, she's not the only mentally ill person, but she's the queen of them, certainly. 

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DEMOCRAT PARTY MENTAL HEALTH WOKE ERIKA KIRK

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