Divorced, Miserable, and Vile: Jennifer Welch's Jealous Assault on Younger, Accomplished Erika Kirk

Jennifer Welch is a leather faced Leftist with a podcast microphone. Unsurprisingly, she is divorced. No one wants to live with a harpy like that.

Jennifer Welch attacks Erika Kirk branding her a “grifter, phony” and “mentally disturbed.”



“Mentally disturbed Erika Kirk has had a mirror put up to her by a black comedian named Druski.” pic.twitter.com/0AW9Gjvo3a — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) March 28, 2026

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Of course, old bitter women often like to take shots at younger, more accomplished and more attractive women. Such is the case with Jennifer Welch's frequent attacks on Erika Kirk.

Torturing a widow for sport is a choice some of the very worst people in our society are making routinely and enthusiastically. Demented. https://t.co/aXmm4Ncr4Z — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 28, 2026

This woman has no soul.

Zero difference between this harpy and Candace Owens. https://t.co/nrOm182GRB — Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) March 28, 2026

They are the same evil people.

"This woman is a grifter" accused the astroturfed grifter. https://t.co/Y3DdeQoN7k — ♧◇♡♤Caitty♤♡◇♧ (@droogettegal) March 28, 2026

This raving lunatic calling anyone mentally disturbed is funny https://t.co/YVsDogL3f6 — PatriotBear72 (@JDolfan72) March 28, 2026

When the woke right start saying the same nonsense as the woke left, surely it’s time to wake up and realise that they aren’t on your side? https://t.co/6hwxSqMviT — Kate B (@kate_eve) March 28, 2026

They are all ready and willing to just burn it all down and they don't care there are lots of people who want to save America.

She’s Candace Owens for the left! Gross!!! 🤮 https://t.co/suCWuiMd5H — Purple Dalmation (@purpledalmation) March 28, 2026

Jennifer Welch looks like the guy from Silence of the Lambs if he sewed on the wrong face. https://t.co/hkqJsWa7YI — PoleStarRider (@juancarlolupat1) March 28, 2026

With similar dispositions.

Does Jennifer Welch ever look in the mirror? Apparently yes, and that's why she's so angry, so ugly, so jealous & petty in her attacks on Erika. What an absolutely pathetic life she leads. Why are nearly all Leftist women like this? https://t.co/Pho9uHJAAr — Tom Danitschek (@tkentd) March 28, 2026

She is bitter and lonely and she wants everyone to be as miserable as she is.

She’s trying to pull a last minute upset over Mendhi Hassan@ComfortablySmug @RuthlessPodcast https://t.co/dUMJOvKnZO — SueLee (@gammytime) March 28, 2026

Maybe they could choose one woman and one man. Seems fair.

What an absolutely vile Democrat woman. https://t.co/bS2vTHBJTl — Cass Barrett (@cassbarrett16) March 28, 2026

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Looking in the mirror again Jennifer? https://t.co/93Qkboqgys — Eddie W (@EddieW11) March 28, 2026

Has she looked in the mirror lately? Probably good she hasn’t because this ugliness is what she would see. https://t.co/EC5tdygEYq — Sabrina (@SabrinaNC10) March 28, 2026

A perfect example of someone who brings no redeeming value to society.

Well, she's not the only mentally ill person, but she's the queen of them, certainly.

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