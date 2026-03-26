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Dems Shut Down Govt, TSA Goes Unpaid — CNN Mad at Rick Scott for Saying Congress Should Feel the Pain Too

justmindy
justmindy | 9:11 PM on March 26, 2026
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Senator Rick Scott has been adamant Congress should not be paid during this shutdown if TSA agents aren't being paid. He believes that is only fair. Today, on CNN, their incredulous anchor seemed shocked he took that stance since he himself is SO rich. She even had to show three fingers on screen so the audience really understood Scott is the THIRD richest. Major eyeroll!

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Apparently, she doesn't think it's possible for rich people to have empathy for others. Rick Scott explains he grew up very poor and saw his own family struggle. He doesn't want that happening to TSA agents because Democrats refuse to open up government. 

Republicans are all voting for it. Even with all Republicans voting in favor of opening government, it's not enough because it takes 60 votes. There aren't 60 Republicans. They need a few more Democrats like Fetterman to care more about the American people than politics and open up the government. 

Senator Scott donates his salary back every year. 

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Gallego is worried about HIS mortgage. What about the mortgages of all the TSA agents? Mortgage companies don't like promises and prayers. They like payments. 

That's an excellent question! By the way, even with her immense wealth, Pelosi continues to take her salary, unlike Senator Scott. 

Their priority is certainly not the American people.

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DEMOCRAT PARTY GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN REPUBLICAN PARTY RICK SCOTT TSA

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