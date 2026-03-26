Dems Shut Down Govt, TSA Goes Unpaid — CNN Mad at Rick Scott for Saying Congress Should Feel the Pain Too

Senator Rick Scott has been adamant Congress should not be paid during this shutdown if TSA agents aren't being paid. He believes that is only fair. Today, on CNN, their incredulous anchor seemed shocked he took that stance since he himself is SO rich. She even had to show three fingers on screen so the audience really understood Scott is the THIRD richest. Major eyeroll!

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Thanks for showing this clip, @KateBolduan. Here’s why this makes me so mad ⬇️



I grew up poor. My family lived in public housing. I watched my parents struggle A LOT just to make ends meet. Because of the Democrat shutdown of DHS, our TSA agents are now feeling the same hardship… pic.twitter.com/jI883rDo4p — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) March 26, 2026

Apparently, she doesn't think it's possible for rich people to have empathy for others. Rick Scott explains he grew up very poor and saw his own family struggle. He doesn't want that happening to TSA agents because Democrats refuse to open up government.

This post is disingenuous:

When republicans control both chambers of congress -

Republicans are also blocking this legislation https://t.co/Z66ETNCV3w — RockNHold (@RockNHold1) March 26, 2026

Republicans are all voting for it. Even with all Republicans voting in favor of opening government, it's not enough because it takes 60 votes. There aren't 60 Republicans. They need a few more Democrats like Fetterman to care more about the American people than politics and open up the government.

Putting his money where his mouth is. Any other politicians besides Trump & Scott decline their govt salaries? Bet Pelosi and Schumer aren't on that list.

Well done, Senator Scott. https://t.co/qjvetM2Vb9 — Patty Wilson (@PattyWilso94494) March 26, 2026

Senator Scott donates his salary back every year.

@RubenGallego it is time you pay our DHS personnel. You brag about your military service yet you deny the United States Coast Guard their wages. Time for you to put their needs first.



As my Senator I find your decision to rob these government personnel atrocious. Do what is… — Burrs (@sadantnan) March 26, 2026

Gallego is worried about HIS mortgage. What about the mortgages of all the TSA agents? Mortgage companies don't like promises and prayers. They like payments.

Why isn't she making a special report about Nancy Pelosi's wealth. — hot mess (@hotmess95277161) March 26, 2026

That's an excellent question! By the way, even with her immense wealth, Pelosi continues to take her salary, unlike Senator Scott.

I agree 100% if Congress has shut down important agency s they should not get paid till the shutdown is over. And not get back pay for it — Steven Presley (@PresleySp37tn) March 26, 2026

Democrats declared war on Americans. They flooded our borders with rapists and murderers who slayed our women and children. They deprive us of paychecks, safety, and secure elections. We are at war. Different rules. Different mindset. — K8 (@JustHereToDrink) March 26, 2026

Their priority is certainly not the American people.

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