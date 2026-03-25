New Day, New Grift: Candace Owens Plays Ballistics Expert on Charlie Kirk's Death

It's a new day and a new grift for Candace Owens. In her latest attempt to make money off the death of Charlie Kirk, she has fashioned herself a ballistics expert.
It’s 2026. No one is believing in a magic bullet theory.— Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 24, 2026
Please just shut up. It’s frankly annoying and patronizing to keep claiming the evidence is OVERWHELMING.
If it’s so obvious, why not cease hiding behind microphones to spew propaganda and instead host open discussions?
It’s so “overwhelming” we have gun that not even the bomb dogs could trace, a magical bullet that caused minimal damage to Charlie’s neck though it would have taken down a bear, and of course, a scene that was paved over the next day.— Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 24, 2026
Just soooooo overwhelming.
This is just exhausting at this point.
Person who has probably never fired a gun and didn’t know what causes thunder is now a ballistics expert who thinks all bullet are the same and result in the same wound, every single time.— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 25, 2026
But she said it’s “so overwhelming,” so case closed. pic.twitter.com/DPSQk1MfCY
As a reminder, Candace just learned last week what causes thunder. Bill Nye the Guy, she is not.
Infinity likes because people are too dumb to understand what bullet fragmentation is.— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 25, 2026
Recommended
Doesn’t have to be a magic bullet, moron. There are decades and decades of military and forensic files on the .30-06 in combat and murder. It absolutely does not “ALWAYS” exit the body. Anyone that believes they can predict the path of a bullet IN A LIVE TARGET (not dead pig… https://t.co/ePZp0AejsJ— Chris Loesch 𝕏 (@ChrisLoesch) March 25, 2026
Candace isn't interested in facts. That doesn't fill her coffers.
The 1000th time Candace asks for debate/open discussion... then never accepts anyone who says "ok I'll discuss it with you"— Nick Matau (@nick_matau) March 24, 2026
Candace - more than any of the Anti America Fake "Right" side - has had less debates about any of her main topics (Israel, TPUSA, Erika, etc) than anyone https://t.co/9J6vFo10mx
What if the open discussion was in a courtroom— Confirmed Miscer ⚔️🍁🔫 (@ManDaveJobGood) March 24, 2026
What if the defendant could pick who defends him
What if someone moderated the debate in an official capacity https://t.co/WGmxZHEU4J
What a concept! What if a group of peers gathered and listened to the evidence and drew conclusions?
Your regular reminder that literally nobody on earth benefited more from Charlie Kirk’s murder than Candace Owens.— Strxwmxn (@strxwmxn) March 24, 2026
This was posted less than 2 months after. https://t.co/EWDWEiafu0 pic.twitter.com/no1Ze6faod
People that actually know about ballistics have explained a million times that there wasn’t a magic bullet or whatever crazy s**t you’re suggesting.— Real Political Data (@RealPData) March 25, 2026
Meanwhile, you haven’t provided a single shred of real evidence that Robinson didn’t kill Kirk, and instead poisoned the well. https://t.co/rUFr5nDbeB
And caused a whole lot of heartache for Erika Kirk and the rest of Charlie's family.
Candace is right.— Jackie Chea ⚖️ (@Fair_and_Biased) March 25, 2026
Nobody believes in a magic bullet.
But plenty of people believe in a real, actual bullet- which CAN & sometimes does get lodged in the body.
And no, we’re not going to shut up just bc Candace is annoyed by pushback & real evidence. https://t.co/ODtaHpBlrf
Maybe one day, she will respect the life of who she called a friend and stop this nonsense.
Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.
Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member