New Day, New Grift: Candace Owens Plays Ballistics Expert on Charlie Kirk's Death

It's a new day and a new grift for Candace Owens. In her latest attempt to make money off the death of Charlie Kirk, she has fashioned herself a ballistics expert.

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It’s 2026. No one is believing in a magic bullet theory.



Please just shut up. It’s frankly annoying and patronizing to keep claiming the evidence is OVERWHELMING.



If it’s so obvious, why not cease hiding behind microphones to spew propaganda and instead host open discussions? — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 24, 2026

It’s so “overwhelming” we have gun that not even the bomb dogs could trace, a magical bullet that caused minimal damage to Charlie’s neck though it would have taken down a bear, and of course, a scene that was paved over the next day.



Just soooooo overwhelming. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 24, 2026

This is just exhausting at this point.

Person who has probably never fired a gun and didn’t know what causes thunder is now a ballistics expert who thinks all bullet are the same and result in the same wound, every single time.



But she said it’s “so overwhelming,” so case closed. pic.twitter.com/DPSQk1MfCY — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 25, 2026

As a reminder, Candace just learned last week what causes thunder. Bill Nye the Guy, she is not.

Infinity likes because people are too dumb to understand what bullet fragmentation is. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 25, 2026

Doesn’t have to be a magic bullet, moron. There are decades and decades of military and forensic files on the .30-06 in combat and murder. It absolutely does not “ALWAYS” exit the body. Anyone that believes they can predict the path of a bullet IN A LIVE TARGET (not dead pig… https://t.co/ePZp0AejsJ — Chris Loesch 𝕏 (@ChrisLoesch) March 25, 2026

Candace isn't interested in facts. That doesn't fill her coffers.

The 1000th time Candace asks for debate/open discussion... then never accepts anyone who says "ok I'll discuss it with you"



Candace - more than any of the Anti America Fake "Right" side - has had less debates about any of her main topics (Israel, TPUSA, Erika, etc) than anyone https://t.co/9J6vFo10mx — Nick Matau (@nick_matau) March 24, 2026

What if the open discussion was in a courtroom



What if the defendant could pick who defends him



What if someone moderated the debate in an official capacity https://t.co/WGmxZHEU4J — Confirmed Miscer ⚔️🍁🔫 (@ManDaveJobGood) March 24, 2026

What a concept! What if a group of peers gathered and listened to the evidence and drew conclusions?

Your regular reminder that literally nobody on earth benefited more from Charlie Kirk’s murder than Candace Owens.



This was posted less than 2 months after. https://t.co/EWDWEiafu0 pic.twitter.com/no1Ze6faod — Strxwmxn (@strxwmxn) March 24, 2026

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People that actually know about ballistics have explained a million times that there wasn’t a magic bullet or whatever crazy s**t you’re suggesting.



Meanwhile, you haven’t provided a single shred of real evidence that Robinson didn’t kill Kirk, and instead poisoned the well. https://t.co/rUFr5nDbeB — Real Political Data (@RealPData) March 25, 2026

And caused a whole lot of heartache for Erika Kirk and the rest of Charlie's family.

Candace is right.



Nobody believes in a magic bullet.



But plenty of people believe in a real, actual bullet- which CAN & sometimes does get lodged in the body.



And no, we’re not going to shut up just bc Candace is annoyed by pushback & real evidence. https://t.co/ODtaHpBlrf — Jackie Chea ⚖️ (@Fair_and_Biased) March 25, 2026

Maybe one day, she will respect the life of who she called a friend and stop this nonsense.

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