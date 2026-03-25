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New Day, New Grift: Candace Owens Plays Ballistics Expert on Charlie Kirk's Death

justmindy
justmindy | 10:52 AM on March 25, 2026
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

It's a new day and a new grift for Candace Owens. In her latest attempt to make money off the death of Charlie Kirk, she has fashioned herself a ballistics expert. 

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This is just exhausting at this point.

As a reminder, Candace just learned last week what causes thunder. Bill Nye the Guy, she is not.

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Candace isn't interested in facts. That doesn't fill her coffers.

What a concept! What if a group of peers gathered and listened to the evidence and drew conclusions? 

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And caused a whole lot of heartache for Erika Kirk and the rest of Charlie's family.

Maybe one day, she will respect the life of who she called a friend and stop this nonsense.

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CHARLIE KIRK GUN VIOLENCE ERIKA KIRK

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