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Tucker Fatigue Hits Critical Levels: Now He's Simping for Sharia Over America

justmindy
justmindy | 8:40 PM on March 23, 2026
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

It would be great if the aliens that snatched Tucker Carlson and replaced him with this Islam apologist would return him.

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Um, Tucker is now singing the praises of Sharia Law? That's terrifying. 

It's really sad to watch his downfall, honestly. This is just utter nonsense. 

Well, many people DO see it. It's just stunning anyone takes Tucker seriously at this juncture.

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The question is why? Why would Tucker turn on America like this? What is his motivation?

Quite honestly, he sounds like the Left now. They think there should be Sharia Law, also. Just look at Dearborn, for example. 

It's no longer hyperbole. 

Tucker must be thrilled!

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Tucker needs help at this point. He's lost the plot.

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FOX NEWS ISLAM TUCKER CARLSON USA

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