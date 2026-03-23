Tucker Fatigue Hits Critical Levels: Now He's Simping for Sharia Over America

It would be great if the aliens that snatched Tucker Carlson and replaced him with this Islam apologist would return him.

TUCKER: "There's not a single Western city thats thriving"



"Sharia Law has made Islamic societies more advanced than the West."pic.twitter.com/74tQDNzedC — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 23, 2026

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Um, Tucker is now singing the praises of Sharia Law? That's terrifying.

Remember when Tucker used to argue that Russia is inherently more moral than the West because its government “champions” Christian values?



Notice how he’s flipped that standard so he can praise Islamism.



It’s all just anti-West slop. There’s no actual principle. https://t.co/mnmQvo8GGh — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 23, 2026

It's really sad to watch his downfall, honestly. This is just utter nonsense.

I have Tucker fatigue https://t.co/7kCjSRdSwZ — The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) March 23, 2026

It’s a demoralization operation aimed at the west with almost no connection to reality. It’s crazy to me that everyone can’t see it. https://t.co/qlo6rv9yfw — AG (@AGHamilton29) March 23, 2026

Well, many people DO see it. It's just stunning anyone takes Tucker seriously at this juncture.

If you listen to the entire clip, it’s even more insane. 🤡 clown. https://t.co/p8OFy2e91b — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) March 23, 2026

Yes, this is incredibly dumb given the deep regression and oppression inherent with Islamic rule.



But for Tucker, it’s just the latest tool for his anti-West crusade. If it’s not Islam, it’s Russian grocery stores. The op remains the same. https://t.co/mnmQvo8GGh — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 23, 2026

The most obvious psyop. https://t.co/QfePQrGdxD — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) March 23, 2026

The question is why? Why would Tucker turn on America like this? What is his motivation?

Am I still not allowed to distance myself from him because we must only attack the left? https://t.co/r7FqxkbkGT — Sunny (@sunnyright) March 23, 2026

Quite honestly, he sounds like the Left now. They think there should be Sharia Law, also. Just look at Dearborn, for example.

The enemy is within and his name is Tucker Carlson. https://t.co/8edIXxmOeY — Jaimee Michell (@JaimeeUSA) March 23, 2026

This man is an enemy of the United States. https://t.co/P8usaFxPap — Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) March 23, 2026

It's no longer hyperbole.

Tucker openly promotes Sharia law over America’s constitution.



Remember those who’ve wrapped themselves around Tucker Carlson.



They are out enemies. Treat them as such. https://t.co/5ZDY2aZ0xB — Sloan Rachmuth (@SloanRachmuth) March 23, 2026

Maybe under Mamdani there is hope for New York! https://t.co/fQe3PTg7pX — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) March 23, 2026

Tucker must be thrilled!

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There is jumping the shark and then there is "Sharia Law is good, actually."



I'm looking forward to his allies justifying this one. https://t.co/B5gikK9PUe — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) March 23, 2026

Okay, I'm rapidly moving into extreme concern... https://t.co/KYD2lgViyQ — BradenLangley (@BradenLOA) March 23, 2026

Just ask the women in Afghanistan because they are thriving. I mean, women can’t get an education past 6th grade or go out in public without a man, and you get more time in jail for abusing a camel than breaking a woman’s arm, but other than that, Sharia Law has been great. https://t.co/HrlAoCgEJB — Burt Macklin (@BurtMacklin_FBI) March 23, 2026

Tucker needs help at this point. He's lost the plot.

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