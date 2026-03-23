This is just so emblematic of the current state of the Democratic party. The one white man over 40 who claims to be a Christian actually dresses up like a woman and demands others play along. Sigh.

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If you want to crystalize the problems Democrats are having with young White men, consider, that, to the best of my knowledge, Sarah McBride is the only White Christian Democrat man under 40 in Congress. pic.twitter.com/Z2ViPHh3Aa — Jeremy Carl (@realJeremyCarl) March 23, 2026

Jake Auchincloss and Josh Harder pic.twitter.com/tJlC8d7N7t — Derek Fine Allen🛑 (@DFine2002) March 23, 2026

Auchincloss is Jewish, not Christian. Harder turns 40 in a few months (birthdate 1986) so I missed him during my search. — Jeremy Carl (@realJeremyCarl) March 23, 2026

Apparently, there is one more, but he'll be 40 in a few months, so he really doesn't count. So, the point remains.

Trans are faux Christians. — Dawn Roche (@dawn_roche9) March 23, 2026

Only God can judge, but at the very least, trans people are defiling God's perfect Creation.

The jokes write themselves, honestly.

I asked Grok if this was true, and it said no, because Sarah McBride is a woman. 🫤 It says the phrasing is a "deliberate rhetorical device" often used by conservatives "to mock or critique gender identity recognition." It added, "It's not a neutral demographic description." — Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) March 23, 2026

Grok needs to get a grip.

That is the most savage comment I will read all day. I love it. — French Ironman Éric (@RickJoh44846997) March 23, 2026

It is pretty brilliant.

Major air quotes.

To Democrats this not only the perfect male, it is the perfect female. Think about that. — Logical Thinker (@CriticalThnr) March 23, 2026

Best not to think about what Democrats think about too often. It's mind numbing.

Not Christian. A Christian wouldn't multilate the body christ gave them. — BB (@Lady_Hobbit_) March 23, 2026

So the McBride dude had to cosplay as a woman to get into congress else he didn't stand a chance. — Martin Barretto (@mbarretto2024) March 23, 2026

Maybe he knew as a white Christian man in the Democrat Party, he had no future, so he decided to 'Mrs. Doubtfire' his persona so he stood a chance.

Literally, the Democrat Party has no use for straight white non-Muslim males — The Kosher Red Pill (@KosherRedPill) March 23, 2026

His name is Tim, not Sarah. — Oblivion (@oblivion314159) March 23, 2026

So you're donating to the James Talarico campaign, right? — Bike Leyns (@305to214) March 23, 2026

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Also, not a Christian.

Oh and they would crucify you for saying that out loud as some kind of hate crime — Libertarian LaXer 🗽🥍 (@mdrn_cnservativ) March 23, 2026

Wait, he claims to be Christian? — LCHobbs (@lc_hobbs) March 23, 2026

Claims are dubious.

So let's imagine that I (a "legacy" Democrat) decided to run for office. I'm 45, tall, a very good public speaker, own flannel shirts, a hunter, etc.



Let's also pretend I didn't have a million insane social media posts.



They would go nuts, spend money to stop me. Why?… https://t.co/Vlqg9LGBJQ — VB Knives (@Empty_America) March 23, 2026

That's not today's Democrat Party, at all. The crazy wing is in control.

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