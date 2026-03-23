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Democrat Diversity: The One White Christian Guy Under 40 in Congress ... Is Trans

justmindy
justmindy | 4:40 PM on March 23, 2026
Fuzzy Chimp

This is just so emblematic of the current state of the Democratic party. The one white man over 40 who claims to be a Christian actually dresses up like a woman and demands others play along. Sigh.

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Apparently, there is one more, but he'll be 40 in a few months, so he really doesn't count. So, the point remains. 

Only God can judge, but at the very least, trans people are defiling God's perfect Creation.

The jokes write themselves, honestly. 

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Grok needs to get a grip.

It is pretty brilliant.

Major air quotes.

Best not to think about what Democrats think about too often. It's mind numbing.

Maybe he knew as a white Christian man in the Democrat Party, he had no future, so he decided to 'Mrs. Doubtfire' his persona so he stood a chance. 

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Also, not a Christian.

Claims are dubious.

That's not today's Democrat Party, at all. The crazy wing is in control. 

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