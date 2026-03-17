Warner Goes From Calling Kent Dangerous to High-Fiving His Resignation – TDS Strikes Again

As usual, Democrats only have one standard and principle to their politics ... if Trump likes it, they hate it. If Trump is not happy with it, they love it. So goes Mark Warner and his feelings about Joe Kent. When Joe Kent was confirmed, Warner was appalled by him. Today, Kent resigned and spoke out against Trump so Warner loves him.

Advertisement

Mark Warner last year: "Joe Kent promotes falsehoods and twists intelligence to serve political purposes"



Mark Warner today: "Joe Kent's current falsehoods are twisting intelligence in my political direction, so now he is good." https://t.co/dFHyun501B pic.twitter.com/T5ybNrJvjl — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) March 17, 2026

“I don’t typically agree with neo-Nazis but they’re right about the Jews” — Democrats https://t.co/BIUHo9mFNH — D Cohen (@thatjewlawyer) March 17, 2026

Basically, with the exception of John Fetterman.

I don’t have an opinion on Joe Kent either way, but the “worse than Hitler” to “newfound respect” two-step is incredibly tiresome. https://t.co/nZghizPD0G — Brad Brown (@rbradbrown) March 17, 2026

The Democrats are pretty exhausting.

What a beautiful horseshoe. — Henry Mandelbaum (@henrypqrs) March 17, 2026

All Democrat opinions come with expiration dates. Some only require a clock. — Forbes Tuttle (@ForbesTutt10128) March 17, 2026

The only benchmark for a Democrat opinion is Orange Man bad or Democrats hate it.

Clock work, every time — The Highland Knight (@KnightHighland) March 17, 2026

Oh? In July you said he was dangerous. Is he no longer so? pic.twitter.com/V8qEbsmxP0 — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) March 17, 2026

They always forget the internet is forever.

“I didn’t like this guy until he said something that supports my pre-existing partisan narrative.”



Very principled. — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) March 17, 2026

Until he criticized Trump.

You should be smart enough to read his letter and see his agenda - blaming Jooooz for killing his wife, who was killed by ISIS in Syria. You are supporting his agenda in your post. You seem to have quite the hard-on for him. — Rabid Infidel 🦁 (@TheRabidInfidel) March 17, 2026

Mark, remember when we had breakfast when you were running for Senate, and we discussed electric cars -- and just how huge a threat Iran represented? Yeah, I thought you might have forgotten... — Michael Granoff (@mikejgr) March 17, 2026

Yeah, but then Trump something something, so nothing else matters.

Hard to tell the difference between you and Tucker Carlson these days. https://t.co/kso5wQ8VPq — Rabid Infidel 🦁 (@TheRabidInfidel) March 17, 2026

Advertisement

Two peas in a pod.

Oh, that's him.

Weird. A little over a year ago, Joe Kent was quite adamant about Iran being a threat.



Very strange indeed.https://t.co/XX23LJw6OS — Vulcan Shitposting Academy 🖖🏻🖕🏻 (@NeckPinch) March 17, 2026

Rooting against us again. Typical democrat. pic.twitter.com/mglFP16JId — Jed Cooper (@ShannonP1966) March 17, 2026

That's just what Democrats do.

You basically accused him of being a nazi during his confirmation hearings. Now, you're high-fiving him.



Does shame exist in your world? https://t.co/WWfyMCAs7c — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 17, 2026

It absolutely does not.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.