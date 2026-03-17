Warner Goes From Calling Kent Dangerous to High-Fiving His Resignation – TDS Strikes Again

As usual, Democrats only have one standard and principle to their politics ... if Trump likes it, they hate it. If Trump is not happy with it, they love it. So goes Mark Warner and his feelings about Joe Kent. When Joe Kent was confirmed, Warner was appalled by him. Today, Kent resigned and spoke out against Trump so Warner loves him.
Mark Warner last year: "Joe Kent promotes falsehoods and twists intelligence to serve political purposes"— Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) March 17, 2026
Mark Warner today: "Joe Kent's current falsehoods are twisting intelligence in my political direction, so now he is good." https://t.co/dFHyun501B pic.twitter.com/T5ybNrJvjl
“I don’t typically agree with neo-Nazis but they’re right about the Jews” — Democrats https://t.co/BIUHo9mFNH— D Cohen (@thatjewlawyer) March 17, 2026
Basically, with the exception of John Fetterman.
I don’t have an opinion on Joe Kent either way, but the “worse than Hitler” to “newfound respect” two-step is incredibly tiresome. https://t.co/nZghizPD0G— Brad Brown (@rbradbrown) March 17, 2026
The Democrats are pretty exhausting.
What a beautiful horseshoe.— Henry Mandelbaum (@henrypqrs) March 17, 2026
All Democrat opinions come with expiration dates. Some only require a clock.— Forbes Tuttle (@ForbesTutt10128) March 17, 2026
The only benchmark for a Democrat opinion is Orange Man bad or Democrats hate it.
Clock work, every time— The Highland Knight (@KnightHighland) March 17, 2026
Recommended
Oh? In July you said he was dangerous. Is he no longer so? pic.twitter.com/V8qEbsmxP0— Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) March 17, 2026
They always forget the internet is forever.
“I didn’t like this guy until he said something that supports my pre-existing partisan narrative.”— Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) March 17, 2026
Very principled.
Until he criticized Trump.
You should be smart enough to read his letter and see his agenda - blaming Jooooz for killing his wife, who was killed by ISIS in Syria. You are supporting his agenda in your post. You seem to have quite the hard-on for him.— Rabid Infidel 🦁 (@TheRabidInfidel) March 17, 2026
Mark, remember when we had breakfast when you were running for Senate, and we discussed electric cars -- and just how huge a threat Iran represented? Yeah, I thought you might have forgotten...— Michael Granoff (@mikejgr) March 17, 2026
Yeah, but then Trump something something, so nothing else matters.
Hard to tell the difference between you and Tucker Carlson these days. https://t.co/kso5wQ8VPq— Rabid Infidel 🦁 (@TheRabidInfidel) March 17, 2026
Two peas in a pod.
This you?https://t.co/bCOPwCm9U3— Yehuda Teitelbaum (@chalavyishmael) March 17, 2026
Oh, that's him.
Weird. A little over a year ago, Joe Kent was quite adamant about Iran being a threat.— Vulcan Shitposting Academy 🖖🏻🖕🏻 (@NeckPinch) March 17, 2026
Very strange indeed.https://t.co/XX23LJw6OS
Rooting against us again. Typical democrat. pic.twitter.com/mglFP16JId— Jed Cooper (@ShannonP1966) March 17, 2026
That's just what Democrats do.
You basically accused him of being a nazi during his confirmation hearings. Now, you're high-fiving him.— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 17, 2026
Does shame exist in your world? https://t.co/WWfyMCAs7c
It absolutely does not.
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