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Warner Goes From Calling Kent Dangerous to High-Fiving His Resignation – TDS Strikes Again

justmindy
justmindy | 8:30 PM on March 17, 2026
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool

As usual, Democrats only have one standard and principle to their politics ... if Trump likes it, they hate it. If Trump is not happy with it, they love it. So goes Mark Warner and his feelings about Joe Kent. When Joe Kent was confirmed, Warner was appalled by him. Today, Kent resigned and spoke out against Trump so Warner loves him. 

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Basically, with the exception of John Fetterman.

The Democrats are pretty exhausting.

The only benchmark for a Democrat opinion is Orange Man bad or Democrats hate it.

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They always forget the internet is forever.

Until he criticized Trump.

Yeah, but then Trump something something, so nothing else matters.

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Two peas in a pod.

Oh, that's him.

That's just what Democrats do.

It absolutely does not.

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP MARK WARNER

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