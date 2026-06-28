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Sen. Blackburn, Gov. Stitt Congratulate ICE Nominee

Jacob B. | 3:11 PM on June 28, 2026
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File

"Congratulations to Lance Schroyer on his nomination as ICE Director by President @realDonaldTrump," Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tennessee) tweets. "His strong law enforcement background will support ICE's mission to enforce our immigration laws and secure our borders."

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"So proud of Lance Schroyer!" tweets Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R). "He was a huge asset to @OHPDPS and now he'll continue to make us proud at @ICEgov."

Any sovereign nation must have borders accompanying an orderly immigration system, and those borders must be secure.

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