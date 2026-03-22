Two Tweets React to ICE Coming to Airports

"I can't wait for ICE to get to our airports," tweets Ari Fleischer. "I for one look forward to saying thank you."

I can’t wait for ICE to get to our airports. I for one look forward to saying thank you. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) March 22, 2026

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"The Democrats' plan to defund ICE and border patrol will now see ICE providing security at airports since the Democrats decided to force Americans to choose between unsecured airports or an unsecured border."

The Democrats’ plan to defund ICE and border patrol will now see ICE providing security at airports since the Democrats decided to force Americans to choose between unsecured airports or an unsecured border. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) March 22, 2026

When you start down that road, it gets harder and harder to get things back to where they needed to have been or were supposed to have been. If energy, resources, and manpower are taken away from one concentration of a department or agency and allocated elsewhere, that fundamentally transforms what the government is doing in a particular area. It may even fundamentally transform the mission of a particular agency or department. Some changes are hard to come back from, and some may end up being permanent adjustments. Planning and strategy must be a part of any major and sometimes even minor maneuverings of government operations. Things must be thought through, and no ends should be left loose. It may not be what those in decision-making positions want to hear, but there's no margin for mistakes here. There is no detailed guidebook for how to proceed in some of these changes, but a careful and cautious pace should order the day.