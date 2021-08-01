All of a sudden, Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) is out of favor with the American political left.

Sen. Collins merely spoke out in opposition to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi granting herself the authority to select which Republican members serve on a committee.

Despite the fact that Sen. Collins has too often frustrated conservatives with some of her decisions and rhetoric, there is no hesitation from the left to send vitriol her way for opposing a brazenly authoritarian decision by the Democratic Speaker of the House.

It hasn’t always been this way.

This further proves why it is utterly futile to attempt reasoning, let alone compromising, with a party that will take such blatantly authoritarian action.

