All of a sudden, Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) is out of favor with the American political left.

Susan Collins is totally useless. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) August 1, 2021

Sen. Collins merely spoke out in opposition to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi granting herself the authority to select which Republican members serve on a committee.

Senator Susan Collins: "I do not think it was right for the Speaker to decide which Republicans should be on the committee. Normally you have a select committee, the Minority Leader and the Speaker get to pick the members." pic.twitter.com/JkmKlFmVuV — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) August 1, 2021

Despite the fact that Sen. Collins has too often frustrated conservatives with some of her decisions and rhetoric, there is no hesitation from the left to send vitriol her way for opposing a brazenly authoritarian decision by the Democratic Speaker of the House.

Nothing Susan Collins says should be taken seriously or literally. NOTHING.pic.twitter.com/ptqwZ0EI71 — Grant Stern is fully vaccinated (@grantstern) August 1, 2021

Susan Collins, who infamously said Trump learned his lesson after his first impeachment, isn’t a credible commentator on corruption investigations. https://t.co/09kUTz6hFl — Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) August 1, 2021

Why would any network book Susan Collins? She’s a liar. @CNN — Regina Marston (@Marston4ca42) August 1, 2021

Not surprising that Susan Collins is more concerned about Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s selected committee than trying to figure out the truth to what happened on January 6th. — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) August 1, 2021

Susan Collins is a moderate like one of the guys who beat cops with a bike rack is a moderate. https://t.co/EEwGloL3r8 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) August 1, 2021

It's cute how Susan Collins uses the mask of a reasonable-seeming elderly woman to throw body blocks in front of anything that would get America out of the Hell it's in because of her party of traitors, sociopaths, and criminals. https://t.co/kz7YiG39hT — Steve Silberman (@stevesilberman) August 1, 2021

God I hate Susan Collins. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) August 1, 2021

It hasn’t always been this way.

If awards for political courage are ever handed out, Senators Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski surely deserve them. https://t.co/KYyQgnKBcd — Robert Reich (@RBReich) July 30, 2017

The courage of Susan Collins https://t.co/J86gqGE75R — Salon (@Salon) July 28, 2017

Holy smokes 2 GOP Senators with spines! Lisa Murkowski (AK) and Susan Collins (ME) will oppose DeVos for Education. C'mon brave R's step up! — Mary A. Lehman She/Her (@MaryLehman_D1) February 2, 2017

brave Republicans like Susan Collins know Trump's indecency has no place in the party which slashes health care & food stamps for children — Katie Halper (@kthalps) August 9, 2016

This further proves why it is utterly futile to attempt reasoning, let alone compromising, with a party that will take such blatantly authoritarian action.