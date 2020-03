Neil Diamond has put together a “new” song about the coronavirus.

Take a listen.

Stay safe out there! “Hands… washing hands..” 🎶 pic.twitter.com/QaRB1qZshp — Neil Diamond (@NeilDiamond) March 22, 2020

Well done!

