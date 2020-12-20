Florida Sen. Marco Rubio (R) posted the following tweet on behalf of businesses and individuals who have suffered financially from the impacts of the coronavirus.

People are tired of being told they have to stay home & can’t work or open their business by people who break their own rules and haven’t missed a paycheck — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) December 20, 2020

Rubio is expressing a sentiment that is undoubtedly shared by quite a few Americans. What the tweet says is that “people are tired of…”

What the tweet does not say or imply is that Rubio doesn’t care about Americans impacted by the virus. It also does not say or imply that Americans who “are tired of…” don’t care about those affected by the virus. It also does not say or imply that Rubio has the answer that will solve all of the issues caused by the virus, nor does it make some grandiose proposal that will make everything great again. The tweet simply echoes a sentiment.

In only 30 words, @marcorubio has perfectly summed up the feelings of millions of Americans who understand both the consequences of lockdowns and the hypocrisy of many policy makers. https://t.co/NyTMV5cmBj — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) December 20, 2020

Yes they are. And "tired" doesn't begin to describe their emotion. I'd say "enraged" came closer to the truth. https://t.co/4xPlRK8exx — Roger Kimball (@rogerkimball) December 20, 2020

This is true https://t.co/igCbwD6Md5 — Douglas Carswell (@DouglasCarswell) December 20, 2020

Nevertheless, the blue-check brigade wasted no time in errantly calling Rubio’s tweet out as an affront to those who have suffered physically or passed away during the pandemic.

#Republicans: No Lives Matter but Their OWN https://t.co/Wngi1JtoDN — Christopher Eagle (@eagle4congress) December 20, 2020

Oh really? Pretty easy for a vaccinated young person to say. The hypocrisy is actually staggering. https://t.co/LvaToFexV0 — Nicole Gibbs (@Gibbsyyyy) December 20, 2020

God I hate you. https://t.co/xnbBPAH4Cx — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) December 20, 2020

Yes and also many people are tired of being dead https://t.co/I3ZlkzAg9n — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) December 20, 2020

People are tired of dying you cretin https://t.co/L83mtpMow0 — Danny Blanchflower PhD DLitt (*2) DSc CBE (@D_Blanchflower) December 20, 2020

17k Americans died from Covid last week https://t.co/Hnb2aFjIln — Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) December 20, 2020

Yeah. We are. But if Republicans had actually taken mask mandates seriously AND given workers real financial support instead of wasting months on liability crap, the pandemic might now be contained enough that we could reopen more businesses. That's on you. https://t.co/Qx8eX33g9u — Matthew Chapman (@fawfulfan) December 20, 2020

People are tired of being told the pandemic isn’t real or no big deal by a heartless, spineless, sniveling politician who cut the line to get vaccinated. https://t.co/CDf6n3Sj9h — Gary Steinman (@GarySteinman) December 20, 2020

What if…and hear me out now…people are tired seeing 200K new case of covid per day and you not doing a damned thing about it? https://t.co/q1NGq13eS9 — Machine Pun Kelly (@KellyScaletta) December 20, 2020

Since when does understanding the plight of business owners and hard-working Americans who have been economically affected by the pandemic equate to not taking the virus seriously enough or not empathizing with those who have suffered from it?

