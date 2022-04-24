Just to update you on this tragic story we told you about on Friday. . .

Bill Melugin reports that, according to multiple sources, Texas National Guard soldier drowned in the Rio Grande 'while trying to save migrants' https://t.co/rR98rKXYwx — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) April 22, 2022

. . .we’re starting to learn new details about the missing Texas National Guard trooper.

He’s been identified as Bishop E. Evans, 20, of Arlington Texas:

NEW: First photos of 22-year-old TX National Guard SPC. Bishop E. Evans of Arlington, TX, who has been missing since Friday morning and is presumed to have drowned in the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass after he jumped in to save lives. Photos courtesy of his family. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/989c7iWAMI — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) April 24, 2022

Meanwhile, President Biden is golfing today:

President of the United States Joe Biden is golfing at Fieldstone Golf Club with Senior Advisor and Director of the Office of Public Engagement Cedric Richmond in Wilmington, Delaware on April 24, 2022 — Kyle Mazza (@KyleMazzaWUNF) April 24, 2022

According to authorities, “the people he tried to save were drug smugglers”:

NEW: The TX National Guard soldier who is presumed to have drowned in the Rio Grande on Friday has been identified as 22-year-old Specialist Bishop E. Evans from Arlington, TX. His body still hasn’t been found, & TX Rangers say the people he tried to save were drug smugglers. — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) April 24, 2022

And, as our colleague Katie Pavlich notes, “President Joe Biden has not issued a statement yet about this drowning” and “It’s been two days since the incident”:

President Joe Biden has not issued a statement yet about this drowning. It’s been two days since the incident. He is golfing today. https://t.co/bc8WuimG8l — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) April 24, 2022

Bill Melugin has a new video today from this area of the border that shows “a group of migrants with children” run past Mexican police officers and jump into the Rio Grande:

NEW: Right in front of Mexican police, a group of migrants w/ children just came running down to the riverbank and jumped into the Rio Grande & are crossing illegally into Eagle Pass, TX. Some began yelling. Mexican police were able to stop the other part of the group. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/CqlAIpgyqZ — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) April 24, 2022

Some members of the group couldn’t make it across yet they still did not want to allow the Border Patrol agents to rescue the children:

Two U.S. Border Patrol boats had to come rescue part of the group who couldn’t make it across. Agents were yelling at the migrants to give them the children, but they kept refusing.

THIS is what sucks up BP resources. While this is happening, that’s two boats tied up. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/2nVhkWBJEe — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) April 24, 2022

Unbelievable:

Here is the first US Border Patrol boat getting on scene with agents repeatedly telling at the migrants to give them the children in order to rescue them. The migrants refused. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/YO6q3NCacQ — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) April 24, 2022

And, yet, it continues:

A group of men just came running down the riverbank on the Mexican side, jumped into the Rio Grande, and very quickly crossed illegally into Eagle Pass, TX. Authorities are searching for the body of the missing TX National Guardsmen just up river from here. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/68BfUZYD1j — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) April 24, 2022

