Just to update you on this tragic story we told you about on Friday. . .

. . .we’re starting to learn new details about the missing Texas National Guard trooper.

He’s been identified as Bishop E. Evans, 20, of Arlington Texas:

Meanwhile, President Biden is golfing today:

According to authorities, “the people he tried to save were drug smugglers”:

And, as our colleague Katie Pavlich notes, “President Joe Biden has not issued a statement yet about this drowning” and “It’s been two days since the incident”:

Bill Melugin has a new video today from this area of the border that shows “a group of migrants with children” run past Mexican police officers and jump into the Rio Grande:

Some members of the group couldn’t make it across yet they still did not want to allow the Border Patrol agents to rescue the children:

Unbelievable:

And, yet, it continues:

***

