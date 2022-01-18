On Sunday, we told you how 2022 gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried doubled down on her comparison of Gov. Ron DeSantis to Adolf Hitler. ICYMI, here it is again — timestamp 12:30:

Ron DeSantis and his anti-democratic demagoguery is a danger to our state, our country, and yes, the world. Choose your own historical example if you want, but it’s the damn truth. — Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) January 16, 2022

We missed this on Sunday, but a few hours after her tweet the Anti-Defamation League’s Florida chapter slammed the Florida Dem, tweeting that “comparisons to the Holocaust and Nazism are inappropriate, offensive, and trivialize this unique tragedy in human history”:

While public officials may have disagreements over policies, comparisons to the Holocaust and Nazism are inappropriate, offensive, and trivialize this unique tragedy in human history. https://t.co/NdThu8xyqZ — ADL Florida (@ADL_Florida) January 16, 2022

And they’ve reached out to Fried to “discuss our concerns”:

It's vital for all public officials to challenge each other based on the substance and merits of the issue at hand and not invoke comparisons to Hitler or Nazism. We will be reaching out to @NikkiFriedFL to discuss our concerns. — ADL Florida (@ADL_Florida) January 16, 2022

Wow, she done messed up now:

When a Democrat loses the ADL, you know it’s bad https://t.co/PgdJLOZ2gp — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) January 18, 2022

***

