On Sunday, we told you how 2022 gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried doubled down on her comparison of Gov. Ron DeSantis to Adolf Hitler. ICYMI, here it is again — timestamp 12:30:

We missed this on Sunday, but a few hours after her tweet the Anti-Defamation League’s Florida chapter slammed the Florida Dem, tweeting that “comparisons to the Holocaust and Nazism are inappropriate, offensive, and trivialize this unique tragedy in human history”:

And they’ve reached out to Fried to “discuss our concerns”:

Wow, she done messed up now:

