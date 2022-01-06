Gov. Ralph Northam has declared a state of emergency in Virginia ahead of a new storm later this afternoon as the state is still trying to clear roads and restore power from the last storm:

UPDATE: I've declared a state of emergency as Virginia prepares to respond to another large winter storm beginning tomorrow. These back-to-back storms will generate landmark winter weather that requires extra flexibility—particularly as many continue to deal with power outages. — Governor Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) January 6, 2022

*Just* a little late:

You're about 96 hours late. https://t.co/OZLrva7PfW — kerry dougherty (@kerrydougherty) January 6, 2022

Oh, well. He only has about a week left in office:

Poor Ralph, nobody knew he was governor on Monday, now they do 😀 https://t.co/W4xOuKyugu — DeniseVB (@blogho) January 6, 2022

The new storm should hit around 1 PM today:

A Winter Storm Warning and a Winter Weather Advisory have both been issued and go into effect 1 PM tomorrow, lasting until 7 AM Friday. Windy conditions and cold temperatures are also expected, resulting in wind chills below zero in several spots in the mountains Friday AM. pic.twitter.com/aRfLgyRumn — NWS Blacksburg (@NWSBlacksburg) January 5, 2022

The state is still trying to clear local roads from the last storm:

A progressive weather pattern, meaning one front after another passes every few days. I remember state and local officials flat out saying only interstates would be plowed because they didn't have resources for local roads. Super frustrating 🥶 https://t.co/VQPeRd43HR — Julie Wilcox WX (@JulieWilcoxWX) January 6, 2022

It’s not going well:

Crews were able to remove snow & ice from nearly half of secondary roads in FXBG area. This is Brock Rd. in Spotsy, where crews worked with @SpotsySheriff @RappElecCoop to make it passable. We are still asking drivers to delay unnecessary travel with slick, icy road conditions PM pic.twitter.com/dsIeDbsDEZ — VDOT Fredericksburg (@VaDOTFRED) January 6, 2022

And the freezing temperatures on the way won’t help:

Crews are working with our utility partners and contractors across the Fredericksburg area to safely reopen roads by removing fallen trees, debris or power lines. pic.twitter.com/9izwlcH3GG — VDOT Fredericksburg (@VaDOTFRED) January 5, 2022

There are still thousands in the state without power as well:

Power outages from winter storm keeping thousands in northern Virginia in the dark https://t.co/Txj2hpVBa9 — FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) January 5, 2022

Some customers won’t be restored until next week:

#Growthism

Power outages persist in Virginia’s rural counties, could last until next week https://t.co/QhB4Y6qURa — Micah Orion (@orion_micah) January 6, 2022

There are also supply chain issues throughout the state:

Between one of the biggest power outages the city has seen in awhile, more snow in the forecast, holidays, and our trucks not being able to get down here with more product; Wegmans in Charlottesville has taken a beating. pic.twitter.com/MLMz2QO7ow — Nick Chiarappa (@wx_virginia) January 6, 2022

