Gov. Ralph Northam has declared a state of emergency in Virginia ahead of a new storm later this afternoon as the state is still trying to clear roads and restore power from the last storm:

*Just* a little late:

Oh, well. He only has about a week left in office:

Trending

The new storm should hit around 1 PM today:

The state is still trying to clear local roads from the last storm:

It’s not going well:

And the freezing temperatures on the way won’t help:

There are still thousands in the state without power as well:

Some customers won’t be restored until next week:

There are also supply chain issues throughout the state:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: NorthamVirginia

Recommended Twitchy Video