Royal Marines from 40 Commando have declared victory in the just-concluded Green Dagger war games against their counterparts in the U.S. Marine Corps held at the Twentynine Palms base in the Mojave Desert:

Victorious! Royal Marines triumph in part of multinational team on Exercise Green Dagger 21. The 5-day Multi-domain war-fighting exercise concluded with an epic close quarters finale in Mojave Desert.

🇬🇧🇨🇦🇳🇱🇦🇪🇺🇸

According to this report in British media, the Royal Marines “dominated” the U.S. forces during the exercise:

Royal Marines have forced US troops to surrender just days into a training exercise after eliminating almost the entire unit. The British commandos "dominated" US forces during a training exercise in California, using a new battle structure

Wait, the U.S. Marines asked for a reset halfway through?

Exercise Green Dagger took place at the US Marine Corps' Twentynine Palms base in the Mojave Desert in southern California. The US forces asked for a "reset" half way into the five-day war fighting exercise, having suffered significant simulated casualties

This does not sound good at all:

At one point, the commandos' "kill board", an intelligence assessment of the level of damage inflicted upon enemy equipment and units, had a tick against almost every American asset

Green Dagger is designed to “test the United States Marine Corps in preparation for operational readiness”:

Exercise Green Dagger is a multi-national, multi-domain war fighting exercise, played out across one of the biggest military training areas in the world. It is designed to test the United States Marine Corps in preparation for operational readiness

More on the exercise here:

Based around three urban areas set within a vast expanse of over 3500 Km2 of mountainous and desert terrain, the exercise facilitated complex operational scenarios

British troops infiltrated the enemy's rear area causing havoc by striking high value targets and command and control nodes, which paralysed any counterattack. Throughout the exercise, the commando artillery unit destroyed multiple enemy vehicle and artillery positions

British troops used the exercise to trial the new Littoral Response Group (LRG) structure, around which the future commando force will be built. It aims to produce highly flexible and mobile commando forces and will operate alongside allies and partners

Britain will eventually have two LRGs; one based in the UK and one located in and around the Omani port of Duqm. The LRG based in Oman will focus on British military activity in the Indo-Pacific region

Each LRG will be able to work with the carrier strike group to produce an expeditionary strike force capable of operating anywhere in the world for extended periods of time

Lieutenant Colonel Andy Dow said: "Throughout this deployment our focus has been on integrating game-changing capabilities from across the commando force to deliver disproportionate effect in the face of a free-thinking peer adversary"

