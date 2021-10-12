Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi warned Dems in a fundraising pitch that a Terry McAuliffe loss in Virginia this November will “essentially steamroll a path to Trump’s comeback”:

Pelosi doing a fundraiser for McAuliffe in D.C. in 2 weeks, per invite shared w/ me.

The email invite: "Terry is currently polling even with his opponent….If a Trump Republican wins a state that Biden won by 10 points, it will essentially steamroll a path for Trump’s comeback." pic.twitter.com/e8UIoMiTNt — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) October 12, 2021

She’s right to be worried. Right now, Joe Biden’s approval rating is about the same as when Donald Trump was impeached:

This would place Biden at the same approval as Trump was during his impeachment. https://t.co/m2kFo15UkA — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) October 12, 2021

As we told you earlier, McAuliffe is bringing in Barack Obama, Stacey Abrams, and Jill Biden to help campaign for him:

RUH-ROH: Terry McAuliffe bringing in Obama, Stacey Abrams, and Jill Biden to help his stumbling, crumbling #VAGov campaign https://t.co/itVa4TNNFC — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 12, 2021

But a few moments ago he said he’ll have Biden in the state as well:

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — At an education roundtable, Terry McAuliffe said President Biden will be campaigning for him. "He'll be coming back. You bet he will." — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) October 12, 2021

Maybe he’s trying to lose?

Man, Terry McAuliffe REALLY does not want to be governor of Virginia. https://t.co/coF0JCq9ji — Cody Derespina (@CDerespina) October 12, 2021

And we’ll note that McAuliffe was unmasked at this education roundtable where he talked about keeping kids safe in school with masks:

.@DSMcAuliffe and I enjoyed a great roundtable discussion with parents, educators, early childhood education leaders, and my good friend @AnneHolton in Alexandria this AM. Together, we'll build a world-class education system & keep kids safely in school. Let's go! pic.twitter.com/iiWmmteA8a — Terry McAuliffe (@TerryMcAuliffe) October 12, 2021

Man, he *deserves* to lose.

***