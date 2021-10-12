Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi warned Dems in a fundraising pitch that a Terry McAuliffe loss in Virginia this November will “essentially steamroll a path to Trump’s comeback”:

She’s right to be worried. Right now, Joe Biden’s approval rating is about the same as when Donald Trump was impeached:

Trending

As we told you earlier, McAuliffe is bringing in Barack Obama, Stacey Abrams, and Jill Biden to help campaign for him:

But a few moments ago he said he’ll have Biden in the state as well:

Maybe he’s trying to lose?

And we’ll note that McAuliffe was unmasked at this education roundtable where he talked about keeping kids safe in school with masks:

Man, he *deserves* to lose.

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: mcauliffePelosiTrump