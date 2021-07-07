NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio hosted a ticker-tape parade today to honor the city’s “Hometown Heroes” who performed brilliantly during the pandemic but, from the looks of it, the parade itself was poorly attended and a total dud.

Where are all the spectators?

For comparison purposes, here’s what it looked like in 2019 for the U.S. Women’s National Team who had just won the World Cup:

Trending

Back then, fans started lining up at 4 a.m. for a prime spot:

More photos from 2019:

But this attendance is just sad:

More shots of today’s event:

And now they have to clean it all up:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bill De Blasioticker-tape parade