NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio hosted a ticker-tape parade today to honor the city’s “Hometown Heroes” who performed brilliantly during the pandemic but, from the looks of it, the parade itself was poorly attended and a total dud.

Where are all the spectators?

NY ❤️s our #HometownHeroes! Join us at the Canyon of Heroes to celebrate our essential workers. #NoStoppingNewYork https://t.co/Datv5eJmiD pic.twitter.com/REBCL9Dfqx — NYC Mayor's Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) July 7, 2021

For comparison purposes, here’s what it looked like in 2019 for the U.S. Women’s National Team who had just won the World Cup:

A look at Broadway and Park Row along the #CanyonOfHeroes before the #USWNT parade in 2019 versus the #HometownHeroes #parade today. Both taken around 9:30 a.m. @NY1 pic.twitter.com/XQ8UH8seyM — Chelsea Katz (@chelsea_j_katz) July 7, 2021

Back then, fans started lining up at 4 a.m. for a prime spot:

It’s 4am, and fans are already lining up for the US Women’s Soccer ticker-tape parade set to kick off through the canyon of heroes in lower Manhattan. pic.twitter.com/7Pg6GoNkUz — Bryan Llenas (@BryanLlenas) July 10, 2019

More photos from 2019:

The U.S. women’s soccer team, fresh from its second-consecutive World Cup victory over the weekend, are cheered on during a traditional ticker tape parade in Manhattan’s 'Canyon of Heroes' https://t.co/zqqCvld9rz pic.twitter.com/RCFAI033SL — Reuters Pictures (@reuterspictures) July 10, 2019

But this attendance is just sad:

To New Yorkers' credit, many are starting to congregate in the shady spots along the parade route. The crowds are still considerably smaller. https://t.co/tAQzRelzFg pic.twitter.com/Ug2TZTB9Lv — Chelsea Katz (@chelsea_j_katz) July 7, 2021

More shots of today’s event:

You can feel all the love as #NYC says THANK YOU to our #HometownHeroes with a grand ticker-tape parade up the Canyon of Heroes. LIVE COVERAGE: https://t.co/yvR1V7dzH3 pic.twitter.com/wScmy490yM — WCBS Newsradio 880 (@wcbs880) July 7, 2021

And now they have to clean it all up:

***