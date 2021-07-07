Far-left NYC city council candidate Tiffany Cabán wants to defund the NYPD’s bee police. Literally:

That’s right. The NYPD has a beekeeper unit. Hot take: the NYPD should not have a beekeeper unit. #defundtheNYPD and fully fund a civilian workforce not known for terrorizing Black and brown folks with impunity. https://t.co/DVLXgUASSU — Tiffany Cabán (@tiffany_caban) July 6, 2021

Imagine being so triggered over this?

Nothing to BEE concerned about! Officer Mays from @nypdbees swiftly responded to a swarm of bees in Times Square today, and gently removed approximately 25,000 bees from the location before transporting them to a safe location. pic.twitter.com/sbJcrmRpDy — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 6, 2021

Of course, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a fan:

And we’ve got @tiffany_caban shaping up to be Astoria’s next City Council Member! 🏆 https://t.co/mab31klqEy — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 23, 2021

Keep in mind, the NYPD’s bee unit was, at most, made up of two people:

My city council member elect speaks.

Hot take: Let's _NOT_ fund a NYC Department of Beekeepers.

Indeed, NYPD has 2 beekeepers. It's the right number. Better yet, when Officers Lauriano and Mays aren't dealing with bees, "they work as patrol cops."https://t.co/Wh7AcfVT2a https://t.co/y7WXWRc1Cc — Peter Moskos (@PeterMoskos) July 6, 2021

And imagine turning this feel-good story into one about “terrorizing Black and brown folks with impunity”?

Extra points for taking a feel-good bee story and using it to accuse Officer Mays, the beekeeper, of "terrorizing Black and brown folks with impunity." pic.twitter.com/Xv3ht7znWA — Peter Moskos (@PeterMoskos) July 6, 2021

But, to Caban, this “seemingly wholesome s*it” a “distraction”:

Every photo op of cops cleaning graffiti, giving out food, & yes, seemingly wholesome shit like removing bees is meant to be a distraction. Doesn’t change inherent violence of policing. Other workers can & should be doing these jobs. It’s the city’s job to fund that workforce. — Tiffany Cabán (@tiffany_caban) July 7, 2021

Thankfully Caban lost her race for Queens DA:

I asked Ocasio-Cortez about endorsing Caban for Queens DA: "I think it's really exciting to see how local races like these can impact our national discourse and how we talk about things more compassionately." https://t.co/Tc6j5auri7 w/ @kendallkarson — Edith Honan (@edithhonan) June 25, 2019

The bee unit is now down to one man, too:

Breaking news: "Lauriano retired. So it’s a one man unit." So let us be becalmed with bee stories, thank Officer Mays for his beekeeping acumen, and, again, NOT fund of a civilian New York City Dept of Beekeeping. pic.twitter.com/MteIC1JAzt — Peter Moskos (@PeterMoskos) July 6, 2021

Caban also dislikes the NYPD Game Truck:

Instead of an NYPD game truck, we could have put another of @LIFECampInc’s Peace Mobiles on the road. Every dollar spent on the NYPD, is a dollar that could have and should have been spent elsewhere. https://t.co/vTGVbPaG04 pic.twitter.com/j5DcI4wcJO — Tiffany Cabán (@tiffany_caban) July 7, 2021

Anyway, enjoy your new cop mayor, New York!

***

