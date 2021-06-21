Far-left NYC mayoral candidate Maya Wiley, who was endorsed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, hosted the lighting of a Havdalah candle on Saturday *afternoon* in an event to show her support of Jewish New Yorkers:

Too bad she forgot the part about sundown:

You can’t make this up:

Trending

Jewish voters in NYC, you’ve been warned:

We look forward to meeting the staffer who arranged this:

It’s a total clown show:

Set to the tune of “It’s 5 o’clock somewhere”:

And good luck with the primary on Tuesday!

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Maya WileyNYC Mayor