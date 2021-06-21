Far-left NYC mayoral candidate Maya Wiley, who was endorsed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, hosted the lighting of a Havdalah candle on Saturday *afternoon* in an event to show her support of Jewish New Yorkers:

.@mayawiley and @bradlander light a Havdalah candle in Grand Army Plaza pic.twitter.com/rXGrIvgewG — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) June 19, 2021

Too bad she forgot the part about sundown:

Shavua Tov. Guess I missed havdalah with Maya because it was still Shabbat pic.twitter.com/MAom9RxG6N — Jacob Kornbluh (@jacobkornbluh) June 20, 2021

You can’t make this up:

Incredible. AOC endorsed candidate in NYC Mayor's race does outreach to Jewish voters by scheduling Havdalah (a ceremony to mark the end of Shabbat) while it was still Shabbat. https://t.co/fCqkleYyP4 — AG (@AGHamilton29) June 20, 2021

Jewish voters in NYC, you’ve been warned:

The way to win the Jewish vote is to hold havdalah three hours before Shabbos is over https://t.co/Wzv5zShJLw — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) June 20, 2021

We look forward to meeting the staffer who arranged this:

Scheduling when to have a Havdalah event is a "you had ONE job" sort of thing. It's not difficult. — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) June 20, 2021

It’s a total clown show:

Absolutely perfect encapsulation of the merger of wokeism and as-a-Jew-ism. These people despise actual Judaism, know little or nothing about it (you don't do havdalah during daytime), and are exploiting it for politics. Chef's kiss. https://t.co/z96DvKTXNU — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) June 20, 2021

Set to the tune of “It’s 5 o’clock somewhere”:

It was Havdalah somewhere in the world. 🤷🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/ESW3TAEQBz — (((Jason Epstein))) (@Southfive) June 20, 2021

And good luck with the primary on Tuesday!

