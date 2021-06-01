GOP Rep. Nancy Mace shared photos to Twitter this morning of the “Antifa symbols and profanity” that were spraypainted outside of her home in Charleston, South Carolina on Monday:

Imagine if this happened to one of The Squad’s homes?

And notice the “Pass the Pro Act” graffiti on the top right? “Curious,” to say the least:

She says this is the second time “in the last few months” that her home was targeted:

Mace is also concerned for her neighbors “who’ve been impacted by his appalling criminal behavior”:

Charleston for the win:

Mace called on everyone to “take it down a notch”:

And she hopes “people realize just how hard I’m working for the 1st Congressional District”:

Unfortunately, we don’t think it will get any better, at least anytime soon:

