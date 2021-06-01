GOP Rep. Nancy Mace shared photos to Twitter this morning of the “Antifa symbols and profanity” that were spraypainted outside of her home in Charleston, South Carolina on Monday:

In the early morning hours of Memorial Day, my home, where I’m raising my two children, was vandalized with Antifa symbols and profanity. Although my kids and I are thankfully fine, these criminal acts are unacceptable no matter your politics. pic.twitter.com/OIN5byPp0I — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) June 1, 2021

Imagine if this happened to one of The Squad’s homes?

Imagine if Rep Mace was a POC. The motives behind this would be assigned a completely different source. https://t.co/ZLkAE5vohP — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) June 1, 2021

And notice the “Pass the Pro Act” graffiti on the top right? “Curious,” to say the least:

A lot of disgusting anarchist rhetoric, foul language, and, a demand to pass a law that would expand unionization. Curious. https://t.co/eKn0ndbePU — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) June 1, 2021

She says this is the second time “in the last few months” that her home was targeted:

We should all be able to feel safe in our own homes, regardless of our political beliefs. I sincerely appreciate law enforcement doing all they can to find the criminal trespassers. This is the 2nd time I’ve been targeted for vandalism in the last few months. — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) June 1, 2021

Mace is also concerned for her neighbors “who’ve been impacted by his appalling criminal behavior”:

There is a significant difference between nonviolent protests and criminal acts of intimidation and vandalism. I’m concerned too for my neighbors who’ve been impacted by this appalling criminal behavior. — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) June 1, 2021

Charleston for the win:

I also want to take a moment to thank those same neighbors; so many have reached out to offer their assistance and support. I cannot thank the Charleston community enough. — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) June 1, 2021

Mace called on everyone to “take it down a notch”:

As I’ve had time to digest what has happened over the last 24 hours, I also wanted to take a moment to urge people to think about their words and their actions. It’s not just social media, but our words impact real people and impact real lives. We should take it down a notch. — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) June 1, 2021

And she hopes “people realize just how hard I’m working for the 1st Congressional District”:

I also hope people realize just how hard I’m working for the 1st Congressional District and also how hard I’m working across both sides of the aisle – a particularly difficult task – given the vitriol of our current political environment. — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) June 1, 2021

Unfortunately, we don’t think it will get any better, at least anytime soon:

We can and we should do better for our kids and for our country. Sincerely, Nancy — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) June 1, 2021

