ICYMI over the weekend, “Captain America” actor Chris Evans was trending after he accidentally shared a photograph of his penis in a post on Instagram:

Actor Chris Evans sent social media into a tizzy when he posted an Instagram story that apparently showed an image of a penis from his camera roll.https://t.co/CndS27mxQA — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) September 13, 2020

And now he’s using this accidental d*ck pic to encourage voting in November:

Now that I have your attention

🤦🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️…. VOTE Nov 3rd!!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) September 15, 2020

Let’s hope this doesn’t become a new thing in Hollywood:

This is a much more effective way of addressing an accidental dick pic than just saying you were hacked. https://t.co/1o3Jg8uDQj — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) September 15, 2020

Are there really people out there who were like, “You know, *now* I will vote”?:

i sincerely hope serious politics reporters have to write stories and analysis about how the race changed this weekend due to captain america's schlong https://t.co/cXS18bi4bb — David Mack (@davidmackau) September 15, 2020

Go ahead and make them:

The jokes I want to make will get me fired from my job. https://t.co/AA2BM9dKZd — Haleigh Hoffman (@HaleighHoffman) September 15, 2020

Of course, The Lincoln Project likes it:

As do many, many other blue-checks:

A true turn on https://t.co/D50gTVht7E — Ryan Case (@film114) September 15, 2020

Now THAT was a gender reveal! https://t.co/RREpxHlu18 — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) September 15, 2020

I might need a reminder https://t.co/1SleyQcfS3 — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) September 15, 2020

Can 2020 just be over already, please?

***