ICYMI over the weekend, “Captain America” actor Chris Evans was trending after he accidentally shared a photograph of his penis in a post on Instagram:

And now he’s using this accidental d*ck pic to encourage voting in November:

Let’s hope this doesn’t become a new thing in Hollywood:

Are there really people out there who were like, “You know, *now* I will vote”?:

Go ahead and make them:

Of course, The Lincoln Project likes it:

As do many, many other blue-checks:

Can 2020 just be over already, please?

