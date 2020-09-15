ICYMI over the weekend, “Captain America” actor Chris Evans was trending after he accidentally shared a photograph of his penis in a post on Instagram:
Actor Chris Evans sent social media into a tizzy when he posted an Instagram story that apparently showed an image of a penis from his camera roll.https://t.co/CndS27mxQA
— New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) September 13, 2020
And now he’s using this accidental d*ck pic to encourage voting in November:
Now that I have your attention
🤦🏻♂️🤷🏻♂️….
VOTE Nov 3rd!!!
— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) September 15, 2020
Let’s hope this doesn’t become a new thing in Hollywood:
This is a much more effective way of addressing an accidental dick pic than just saying you were hacked. https://t.co/1o3Jg8uDQj
— Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) September 15, 2020
Are there really people out there who were like, “You know, *now* I will vote”?:
i sincerely hope serious politics reporters have to write stories and analysis about how the race changed this weekend due to captain america's schlong https://t.co/cXS18bi4bb
— David Mack (@davidmackau) September 15, 2020
Go ahead and make them:
The jokes I want to make will get me fired from my job. https://t.co/AA2BM9dKZd
— Haleigh Hoffman (@HaleighHoffman) September 15, 2020
Of course, The Lincoln Project likes it:
Well played, sir. https://t.co/WhN6BmAwaR
— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) September 15, 2020
As do many, many other blue-checks:
Can 2020 just be over already, please?
