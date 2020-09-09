Well, look at this. The Atlantic has a new piece out that says voting in-person is low risk AND they’re questioning if Dems will ever bother telling their voters about it:

If You Can Grocery Shop in Person, You Can Vote in Person
Experts now say the health risk of casting an in-person ballot is relatively low. Will Democrats tell their voters that?”

Imagine if a Trump supporter had said this? Oh wait, they have:

Even better? It’s Zeke Emanuel who said it:

Welcome to MAGA, Zeke:

“It’s like shopping”!

FWIW, that voting has been “low risk” has been evident for months now:

And Dems are behind:

And the reason they’re behind is because Dems listened to the panic-porn from . . . Zeke Emanuel:

Oops.

***

