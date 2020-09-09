The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department made numerous arrests last night at this anti-police demonstration in South LA:

Go get ’em:

The “protesters” were allegedly carrying “shields and ‘press’ helmets”:

If you can’t trust the nice gentleman on “defund the police” rhetoric, who can you trust?

Deputies also recovered “knives, poles and fireworks” from the tourists they suspect “are not from south LA and came here just to agitate”:

Video of the haul:

And here’s the dude from above in “full ‘armor'” before the arrest:

More here:

