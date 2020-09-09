That’s right. The holiday where you’re supposed to wear a mask in now banned in Los Angeles County:
Breaking: Trick-or-treating, haunted houses and Halloween parades have been cancelled under new Los Angeles County health guidelines. https://t.co/dqzx5c2MK2
— Los Angeles Times (@latimes) September 9, 2020
This. Is. Insane:
No trick-or-treating, no parties, no carnivals and no festivals. In light of the ongoing pandemic, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has issued new guidelines for Halloween https://t.co/s0ofnCwsYT
— CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) September 9, 2020
You can celebrate virtually though:
No trick-or-treating this Halloween in LA County. You can still dress up, but celebrations will have to be virtual https://t.co/130S1dOfH6
— 89.3 KPCC (@KPCC) September 9, 2020
But protests don’t spread COVID-19, right?
Amid Protests Against Police Violence LA Mayor Eric Garcetti Announces Cuts To LAPD: The department was set to receive a staggering increase in its annual budget from $1.189 billion to $1.86 billion for the 2020-2021 year. But on Wednesday Garcetti sai … https://t.co/QBba3HxjVD pic.twitter.com/9lbfWzs8X7
— Citizen Abels (@citizenabels) September 7, 2020
And based on what’s going on now with parties in Los Angeles, good luck at enforcing it:
Unfortunately, we continue to see people hosting large parties in violation of the @lapublichealth health order.
COVID has disrupted our lives. We know these are difficult times for all of us. But we all have to do our part—We are in this together.
— LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) September 8, 2020
***