Welcome to the Resistance?

For some reason, Pepsi tweeted out the video of Tucker Carlson getting corrected on the pronunciation of Kamala Harris’ name to its almost 3 million followers on Friday night:

Why is @Pepsi retweeting Media Matters videos to their 3 million followers? pic.twitter.com/IwdH0y8BUd — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 15, 2020

Here’s the video from the Twitter account of Media Matters’ Nikki McCann Ramirez:

Tucker Carlson loses it when a guest corrects his pronunciation of Kamala Harris's name pic.twitter.com/1fHIrPGuwN — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) August 12, 2020

Maybe Kendall Jenner is their new social media manager?

Hopefully this was in error and not the start of some new woke cola war:

Why is @pepsi retweeting a Media Matters hack? Are we going to have different soda for Ds and Rs? pic.twitter.com/64u0fS0baj — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) August 15, 2020

***