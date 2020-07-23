SHOT. . .

CNN’s Brian Stelter reports that Fox News has “parted ways” with host Heather Childers after she allegedly came to work sick during the “early days of the coronavirus crisis”:

CHASER. . .

On February 24, during the early days of the coronavirus crisis, CNN’s Chris Cuomo hosted a town hall with presidential candidate Bernie Sanders when he was sick. Should he be fired, too?

As we told you on April 1, Cuomo even admitted he had a fever at the time, one of the major symptoms of COVID-19:

Call us crazy, but if Fox News “parted ways” with Childers for irresponsible behavior, shouldn’t CNN do the same with Cuomo?

Exposing a presidential candidate to COVID-19? Very, very bad:

Now, what will Oliver Darcy and Brian Stelter say about this?

***

 

Tags: Brian Stelterchris cuomoCNN