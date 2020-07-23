SHOT. . .

CNN’s Brian Stelter reports that Fox News has “parted ways” with host Heather Childers after she allegedly came to work sick during the “early days of the coronavirus crisis”:

Fox News has parted ways with @HeatherChilders after she “dismayed fellow staffers when she came to work while visibly sick in the early days of the coronavirus crisis,” @brianstelter reports. https://t.co/9ZuCJS9A0L — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) July 23, 2020

CHASER. . .

On February 24, during the early days of the coronavirus crisis, CNN’s Chris Cuomo hosted a town hall with presidential candidate Bernie Sanders when he was sick. Should he be fired, too?

FLASHBACK 2/24: Chris Cuomo hosted a town hall with Bernie Sanders despite having a fever https://t.co/GO86f3Hbmd — Cernovich (@Cernovich) April 1, 2020

As we told you on April 1, Cuomo even admitted he had a fever at the time, one of the major symptoms of COVID-19:

Maybe the fever and sinus deal I am battling. But always a pleasure to do #CNNTownHall – this time with Sen Sanders…the fact remains the senator proposes ambitious spending that is not completely explained by what he has put out. But it is his case to make. Thx for watching https://t.co/f5HjGQXjVk — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) February 25, 2020

Call us crazy, but if Fox News “parted ways” with Childers for irresponsible behavior, shouldn’t CNN do the same with Cuomo?

Were you tested to ensure it’s not coronavirus? — Cernovich (@Cernovich) February 25, 2020

Exposing a presidential candidate to COVID-19? Very, very bad:

Do you have any idea how irresponsible you are being? pic.twitter.com/rPdOsfOa2R — Cernovich (@Cernovich) February 25, 2020

Now, what will Oliver Darcy and Brian Stelter say about this?

