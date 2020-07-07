Actor Terry Crews has trending multiple times over the past week or so for criticizing the #BlackLivesMatter movement for not speaking out about the violence in black communities:

#ALLBLACKLIVESMATTER 9 black CHILDREN killed by violence in Chicago since June 20, 2020 â€” terry crews (@terrycrews) July 6, 2020

And Crew went on CNN last night where Don Lemon proceeded to scold him for using the #AllBlackLivesMatter hashtag and accused him on not understanding what #BlackLivesMatter is all about:

THREAD: On @CNNTonight, Terry Crews explained to host @donlemon why he was rightly critical of the Black Lives Matter organization. "It was almost a supremist move where they viewed that their black lives mattered a lot more than mine." But lemon got combative real quick pic.twitter.com/TkgfU5ZAxu â€” Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) July 7, 2020

Lemon also tried to lecture Crews on the Civil Rights movement, which did not go well for the CNN host:

Lemon followed up by trying to lecture Crew on the Civil Rights movement, but that didn't go too well for him. pic.twitter.com/xeWVkG7v1u â€” Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) July 7, 2020

Lemon even told Crews to start his own movement if he didnâ€™t agree with #BlackLivesMatter. Um, isnâ€™t that what heâ€™s doing?

After Crews argued that the BLM organization wasn't taking a stand against black-on-black crime, Lemon claimed that denouncing that crime and police brutality was "apples and oranges," and not in line with the mission of BLM (more on his point coming up). pic.twitter.com/7JvGCLyBlt â€” Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) July 7, 2020

Lemon went on to say that BLM shouldnâ€™t even care about black-on-black crime at all:

Growing increasingly indignant, Lemon tells Crews that BLM should NOT care about black-on-black crime since it's not in their mission, and tells his guest to start that organization himself. He also compared it to saying "cancer matters" and people asking 'what about HIV?' pic.twitter.com/g6xsaqKOKn â€” Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) July 7, 2020

Verdict? Crews wins, by a mile:

As the interview closed, Crews agreed that police brutality was important, but said the leaders of BLM had more to their agenda and they needed to be grilled on it. Crews was also concerned that he, in general, wasn't being allowed to speak in the broader discussion as an equal. pic.twitter.com/feyMpO8VVO â€” Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) July 7, 2020

***