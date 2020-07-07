Actor Terry Crews has trending multiple times over the past week or so for criticizing the #BlackLivesMatter movement for not speaking out about the violence in black communities:

And Crew went on CNN last night where Don Lemon proceeded to scold him for using the #AllBlackLivesMatter hashtag and accused him on not understanding what #BlackLivesMatter is all about:

Lemon also tried to lecture Crews on the Civil Rights movement, which did not go well for the CNN host:

Lemon even told Crews to start his own movement if he didnâ€™t agree with #BlackLivesMatter. Um, isnâ€™t that what heâ€™s doing?

Lemon went on to say that BLM shouldnâ€™t even care about black-on-black crime at all:

Verdict? Crews wins, by a mile:

