Matthew Hubbard, a math professor at Laney College in Oakland, Calif., was placed on leave after he reportedly asked a student to Anglicize her name because it “sounds like an insult in English”:

 

. . .The student’s given name? Phuc Bui Diem Nguyen.

And here’s the email she allegedly received from Prof. Hubbard with the request:

FYI, Phuc Bui is not pronounced “F*ck boy,” but as “Fook Buoy”:

Professor Hubbard then asked her a second time when she refused his first request, writing “your name is an offensive sound in my language”:

