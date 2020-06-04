It’s not just CNN who has given up on any sort of journalistic integrity as it relates to Chris Cuomo and his brother, the governor of New York.

Check out the latest cover of Purist magazine whose editor-in-chief is Cristina Cuomo, Chris’ wife: “LOVE WINS: A SALUTE TO GOVERNOR ANDREW CUOMO BY CHRIS CUOMO”:

But don’t buy the magazine for the Cuomo hat trick. Read if for the cure for brain tumors:

Trending

This is the same magazine where Christina published her health regimen that included bathing in bleach:

When real life is worse than The Onion, watch out:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Andrew Cuomochris cuomo