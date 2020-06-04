It’s not just CNN who has given up on any sort of journalistic integrity as it relates to Chris Cuomo and his brother, the governor of New York.

Check out the latest cover of Purist magazine whose editor-in-chief is Cristina Cuomo, Chris’ wife: “LOVE WINS: A SALUTE TO GOVERNOR ANDREW CUOMO BY CHRIS CUOMO”:

Newest issue of Hamptons glossy The Purist just arrived. Truly a journal for our times. Cover story on the greatness of Andrew Cuomo by…Chris Cuomo. pic.twitter.com/WxDCBUSlkY — Jim McCarthy (@JMacNYC) June 2, 2020

But don’t buy the magazine for the Cuomo hat trick. Read if for the cure for brain tumors:

Also has incisive interview with "energy healing pioneer" Randy Oppitz who appears to have found a cure for brain tumors. Mighta buried the lede with that one? pic.twitter.com/oQj8knN298 — Jim McCarthy (@JMacNYC) June 2, 2020

This is the same magazine where Christina published her health regimen that included bathing in bleach:

does that magazine advocate bathing in bleach and using essential oils to combat COVID as practiced by Cuomo's wife? — Blocked by Expert Tom (@JonQuays) June 3, 2020

When real life is worse than The Onion, watch out:

Is this a tweet from "The Onion"? https://t.co/jSi4VNyv0k — Kevin Cox (@brooklyncowboy1) June 3, 2020

***