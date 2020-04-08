From Tuesday’s coronavirus briefing, CNN felt Jim Acosta was a better choice to inform viewers about the ongoing coronavirus crisis than Dr. Deborah Birx:
— Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) April 8, 2020
And in case the answer wasn’t obvious:
Bottom left corner
— Elizabeth Matamoros (@imelizabeth_) April 8, 2020
Maybe this is why they think they can get away with selectively editing President Trump?
— Ervsuperb (@ervsuperb_1212) April 8, 2020
They cut away as soon as the president left the podium, FWIW:
This pic is right after Trump left the podium ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ziJMmmPsL8
— SusanI56 (@suzn1956) April 8, 2020
This is just insane. They complain about the president’s misinformation but don’t broadcast the experts?
***
