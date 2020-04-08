From Tuesday’s coronavirus briefing, CNN felt Jim Acosta was a better choice to inform viewers about the ongoing coronavirus crisis than Dr. Deborah Birx:

And in case the answer wasn’t obvious:

Maybe this is why they think they can get away with selectively editing President Trump?

They cut away as soon as the president left the podium, FWIW:

This is just insane. They complain about the president’s misinformation but don’t broadcast the experts?

