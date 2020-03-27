Breaking news out of D.C. where President Trump has finally enacted the Defense Production Act and is ordering GM “to accept, perform, and prioritize Federal contracts for ventilators”:

Pres Trump has directed @SecAzar to use the authority of the Defense Production Act to order General Motors "to accept, perform and prioritize Federal contracts for ventilators." In written statement, @POTUS says the Coronavirus situation "too urgent" for negotiations with GM. — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) March 27, 2020

Full statement here:

Trump uses the DPA for the first time, ordering General Motors “to accept, perform, and prioritize Federal contracts for ventilators.” Accuses GM of “wasting time” after talks to jointly produce ventilators were put on hold. pic.twitter.com/E2MN4jkbRQ — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) March 27, 2020

GM will partner with Ventec and make the ventilators in Kokomo, IN:

General Motors has teamed up with Ventec Life Systems to build VOCSN critical care ventilators at GM’s facility in Kokomo, Indiana. And the automaker says the FDA-cleared ventilators are scheduled to ship as soon as next month. https://t.co/BjKJzdPkS9 — WNEM TV5 (@WNEMTV5news) March 27, 2020

They’ll reportedly make masks as well:

GM will build ventilators in Indiana, surgical masks in Warren https://t.co/5ABX1N0zEe — ronfonger (@ronfonger) March 27, 2020

Good news.