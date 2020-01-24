CNN announced 8 town halls in New Hampshire ahead of the February 11 primary and one name stood out: Deval Patrick, who isn’t even polling high enough to make it onto the RCP average:

The latest poll has Patrick at 0% in New Hampshire:

Tulsi Gabbard, however, is not getting a CNN town hall but she’s at 5% in the poll above. What gives?

We asked CNN’s PR account hours ago for a response and so far, nada:

We’ll let you know if/when we hear something.

