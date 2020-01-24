CNN announced 8 town halls in New Hampshire ahead of the February 11 primary and one name stood out: Deval Patrick, who isn’t even polling high enough to make it onto the RCP average:
New @CNN town halls in New Hampshire:
Wednesday, February 5:
Former VP Joe Biden
Sen. Elizabeth Warren
Andrew Yang
Tom Steyer
Thursday, February 6:
Sen. Bernie Sanders
Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg
Sen. Amy Klobuchar
Former Gov. Deval Patrickhttps://t.co/RcagfZx9RH
— Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) January 24, 2020
The latest poll has Patrick at 0% in New Hampshire:
A new Emerson poll of New Hampshire Democratic primary voters shows Elizabeth Warren & Status Quo Joe tied for 3rd place. Despite Mass. & NH sharing media markets, Deval Patrick is at zero. Anything else to see in this chart? pic.twitter.com/isFe0PvqQs
— Howie Klein (@downwithtyranny) January 17, 2020
Tulsi Gabbard, however, is not getting a CNN town hall but she’s at 5% in the poll above. What gives?
Where is Tulsi Gabbard and why is Deval Patrick there? He hasn't made an impact in a single poll, while Gabbard seems to be of central importance to Dem power-brokers like Hillary Clinton. Bad choices, CNN.
— Yang Tasks 🧢 (@YangTasks) January 25, 2020
We asked CNN’s PR account hours ago for a response and so far, nada:
q for @cnnpr: lots of anger and people asking why Tulsi Gabbard wasn't included. Any response? https://t.co/iKDxSZFsfM
— Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) January 24, 2020
We’ll let you know if/when we hear something.
***