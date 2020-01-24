CNN announced 8 town halls in New Hampshire ahead of the February 11 primary and one name stood out: Deval Patrick, who isn’t even polling high enough to make it onto the RCP average:

New @CNN town halls in New Hampshire: Wednesday, February 5:

Former VP Joe Biden

Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Andrew Yang

Tom Steyer Thursday, February 6:

Sen. Bernie Sanders

Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Sen. Amy Klobuchar

Former Gov. Deval Patrickhttps://t.co/RcagfZx9RH — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) January 24, 2020

The latest poll has Patrick at 0% in New Hampshire:

A new Emerson poll of New Hampshire Democratic primary voters shows Elizabeth Warren & Status Quo Joe tied for 3rd place. Despite Mass. & NH sharing media markets, Deval Patrick is at zero. Anything else to see in this chart? pic.twitter.com/isFe0PvqQs — Howie Klein (@downwithtyranny) January 17, 2020

Tulsi Gabbard, however, is not getting a CNN town hall but she’s at 5% in the poll above. What gives?

Where is Tulsi Gabbard and why is Deval Patrick there? He hasn't made an impact in a single poll, while Gabbard seems to be of central importance to Dem power-brokers like Hillary Clinton. Bad choices, CNN. — Yang Tasks 🧢 (@YangTasks) January 25, 2020

We asked CNN’s PR account hours ago for a response and so far, nada:

q for @cnnpr: lots of anger and people asking why Tulsi Gabbard wasn't included. Any response? https://t.co/iKDxSZFsfM — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) January 24, 2020

We’ll let you know if/when we hear something.

