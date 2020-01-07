Maybe the first step to stop bushfires getting blamed on climate change in Australia is to ask people to stop burning down their own continent? Just wow:

From The Australian:

Police arrested 183 people for lighting bushfires across Queensland, NSW, Victoria, South Australia and Tasmania in the past few months. NSW police data shows 183 people have been charged or cautioned for bushfire-related offences since November 8, and 24 arrested for deliberately starting bushfires.

Queensland police say 101 people have been picked up for setting fires in the bush, 32 adults and 69 juveniles.

In Tasmania, where fires have sprung up in the north of the state and outside Hobart, five were caught setting fire to vegetation. Victoria reported 43 charged for 2019.

It’s really weird how the Golden Globes left this part out:

For example:

Somehow libs think new policies to combat climate change will stop arsonists:

Libs, please accept that both of these things are true:

But it’s not just arson that’s a problem in Australia. Look at land management issues as well:

The good news is the coming week should provide some relief for Australia:

