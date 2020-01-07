Maybe the first step to stop bushfires getting blamed on climate change in Australia is to ask people to stop burning down their own continent? Just wow:

More than 180 alleged arsonists have been arrested since the start of the bushfire season, with 29 blazes deliberately lit in the Shoalhaven region of southeast NSW in just three months. https://t.co/Vs9Jsqgupl — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) January 6, 2020

From The Australian:

Police arrested 183 people for lighting bushfires across Queensland, NSW, Victoria, South Australia and Tasmania in the past few months. NSW police data shows 183 people have been charged or cautioned for bushfire-related offences since November 8, and 24 arrested for deliberately starting bushfires. Queensland police say 101 people have been picked up for setting fires in the bush, 32 adults and 69 juveniles. In Tasmania, where fires have sprung up in the north of the state and outside Hobart, five were caught setting fire to vegetation. Victoria reported 43 charged for 2019.

It’s really weird how the Golden Globes left this part out:

"Australia’s rampant and destructive wildfires were started by arson, and fueled by dry conditions and high temperatures, but you’d never know it from the Golden Globes or mainstream media outlets."https://t.co/VMAmXa1WT0 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) January 7, 2020

For example:

Jennifer Aniston has read @russellcrowe's acceptance speech at the Golden Globes, where the actor called for climate action. #GoldenGlobes #AustraliaFires pic.twitter.com/AxIkOIietX — 9Honey Celebrity (@9HoneyCelebrity) January 6, 2020

Somehow libs think new policies to combat climate change will stop arsonists:

Please stop lying on Twitter. 200 people have been arrested for arson in Australia. It’s not the global warming fairy. https://t.co/7Qk40RUSjf — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) January 6, 2020

Libs, please accept that both of these things are true:

Amazing that you have to point this out, but two things can be true at once: 🤦‍♂️ (1) changes in climate are exacerbating conditions favorable for fire in Australia

(2) arsonists are starting the fires 🔥 — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) January 6, 2020

But it’s not just arson that’s a problem in Australia. Look at land management issues as well:

Unbelievable numbers ALREADY here in Australia — and there are still at least two months left. The hottest/driest year on record, arson, land management issues have all come together for the perfect storm of a supercharged season— and there’s still at least two months left! pic.twitter.com/1cNR36NlAU — Ginger Zee (@Ginger_Zee) January 6, 2020

The good news is the coming week should provide some relief for Australia:

Moisture from Tropical Cyclone Blake will spread across Western Australia pulled south by a storm south of the continent. Rain over the next 4 days (+ cloud cover and higher humidity) is a step in the right direction to combat fires. pic.twitter.com/RKu0ZwNh9z — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) January 7, 2020

***