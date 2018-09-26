As we told you earlier, SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh released his calendar earlier today but there’s one detail conservatives noticed on it that could sink his nomination.

Do we REALLY want someone on the Supreme Court who paid to see “Grease 2” starring Michelle Pfeiffer in theaters? From June 16, 1982:

“Not qualified”!

“Go to Grease II” is all I needed to see. Not qualified. https://t.co/mw3DvNq6TX — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) September 26, 2018

Who admits to going to see Grease II? Clearly, Kavanaugh is a lunatic. https://t.co/c1DUXbqnRe — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) September 26, 2018

Honestly, can we trust the judgment of a man who saw Grease II in theaters? https://t.co/suh9NUGTpa — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) September 26, 2018

He saw Grease II in theaters. This shows terrible judgment on his part. — Andrew Rothstein (@ASRothstein) September 26, 2018

But he also saw “Rocky III” and “Poltergeist” during the month so maybe the nomination is salvageable after all:

In the span of two weeks, Brett Kavanaugh saw Rocky III, Grease II and Poltergeist. 1982, man pic.twitter.com/zwsCQjyMr3 — Dave Brown (@dave_brown24) September 26, 2018

***

