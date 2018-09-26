As we told you earlier, SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh released his calendar earlier today but there’s one detail conservatives noticed on it that could sink his nomination.

Do we REALLY want someone on the Supreme Court who paid to see “Grease 2” starring Michelle Pfeiffer in theaters? From June 16, 1982:

“Not qualified”!

But he also saw “Rocky III” and “Poltergeist” during the month so maybe the nomination is salvageable after all:

