The United States Coast Guard has removed the man seen during an MSNBC live shot flashing what appears to be the now infamous white power-OK sign with his hand:
We are aware of the offensive video on twitter – the Coast Guard has identified the member and removed him from the response. His actions do not reflect those of the United States Coast Guard.
— U.S. Coast Guard (@USCG) September 15, 2018
Watch here (the guy over the speaker’s right shoulder):
US Coast Guard on hand gesture seen used by a support staff member (bottom left) during an interview on @MSNBC this afternoon:
"The Coast Guard has identified the member and removed him from the response. His actions do not reflect those of the United States Coast Guard." pic.twitter.com/jjwZmCFFBI
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) September 15, 2018
And zoomed in:
Did you all see this guy flash White Power on TV? OUR OWN COAST GUARD!!! This needs to be investigated and this man needs to be ousted/removed/discharged!
cc:@SykesCharlie @JoyAnnReid @SRuhle @HallieJackson @NicolleDWallace @chucktodd pic.twitter.com/avuwUk9Ztc
— Jann Gobble (@jgobble) September 14, 2018
***
