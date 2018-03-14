Students from around the country are protesting gun violence today by walking out of their classrooms and this is, of course, too big an opportunity to pass up if you’re a liberal Democrat who loves the cameras.

Here’s Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) leading the students in a chant:

Cuomo joins an “enough is enough” chant with students in lower Manhattan pic.twitter.com/Hc4w5B2XuQ — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) March 14, 2018

This walk out is a solemn occasion, but that doesn’t mean you can’t smile for the cameras. SAY CHEESE!

Andrew Cuomo joined by Randi Weingarten of AFT pic.twitter.com/ao6N3dR80W — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) March 14, 2018

Everyone is happy!

Cuomo walking out of a Lower Manhattan high school along with Randi Weingarten and Michael Mulgrew pic.twitter.com/f2i71vyb9j — Eliza Shapiro (@elizashapiro) March 14, 2018

Maybe he’s smiling because his campaign manager was just found guilty in a federal corruption trial and the MSM won’t care?

BREAKING: Former top @NYGovCuomo aide, campaign manager and family friend Joseph #Percoco found GUILTY of three counts in federal corruption trial. — erica orden (@eorden) March 13, 2018

Nah…

His right-hand man being convicted of three felonies should theoretically be a big political liability for Andrew Cuomo, if the state/national media were interested in portraying it as such https://t.co/32mRZrMUB5 — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) March 13, 2018

…They’re too busy taking photographs of the governor and AFT union head Randi Weingarten laying down on the street in their dress clothes:

That’s Cuomo laying on the ground next to Weingarten pic.twitter.com/DF0HhyKUB8 — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) March 14, 2018

Gov Cuomo joins students in die-in after they walked out of school in Lower Manhattan. Students chant "enough is enough" about gun violence and school shootings. @wcbs880 pic.twitter.com/Wj7jn2lbzJ — Peter Haskell (@peterhaskell880) March 14, 2018

Where Cuomo chose to lay down has some history, too. This is wear Occupied Wall Street “used to dump”:

Is there enough Karma for Cuomo to be laying down in the exact spot in Zucchotti Park where OWS used to dump? pic.twitter.com/nuB4FYaJHY — Gladstone (@WGladstone) March 14, 2018

Exit question: Will the student walkouts have the same effect on America as OWS? By that we mean, nothing?

***