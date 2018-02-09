More news to report Friday night.

The White House announced that Derek Lyons will replace Rob Porter as the White House staff secretary:

Porter replacement announced, Derek Lyons moves from Deputy Staff Secretary to Acting Staff Secretary. — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) February 9, 2018

WH: Derek Lyons officially announced as acting White House staff secretary following departure of Rob Porter pic.twitter.com/OwbxeNE2aL — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) February 9, 2018

According to Lyons’ WH financial disclosure form, he was a policy adviser to Jeb Bush and the pro-Jeb Bush Right to Rise super PAC:

No big deal, just the guy in charge of what the president sees every day.

As they say, #MAGA.

***