Earlier in the week, Sen. Dianne Feinstein bitched about how the GOP tax bill will limit deductions for state and local taxes:
The Republican tax bill caps the deduction for state and local taxes at $10,000. In 2015, more than 6 MILLION California households claimed the SALT deduction with an average deduction of $18,400. BOTTOM LINE: California families pay MORE so corporations pay LESS. #GOPTaxScam
— Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) December 16, 2017
Well, there is a very, very simple solution for that, Senator. Via Jon Gabriel, aka @exjon:
Then maybe California should lower its taxes. https://t.co/gZcTnsnzhS
— jon gabriel (@exjon) December 20, 2017
That might just work!
An idea so crazy, it just might work. https://t.co/p4dO2Vg3Z9
— Randy Barnett (@RandyEBarnett) December 20, 2017
I know. Crazy idea, isn't it? https://t.co/e5x4t0GahD
— Calvinist Moon Racer (@Fred_Butler) December 20, 2017
BINGO!!!!!!! https://t.co/Nwl39PV9Y0
— RANDALL🇺🇸🍀 (@R4Randall1) December 20, 2017
But that will never happen:
Stahp! Democrats lower taxes? You’re killing me! https://t.co/4XmkFiDrIq
— TheFakePundit (@jumpinjonnydee) December 20, 2017
That's blasphemy! https://t.co/cEPUyAKKdI
— Torah Law Form (@Torahlawform) December 20, 2017
And it looks like people are in agreement:
By my calculations, roughly 95% of the responses to Feinstein's tweet are in agreement. With you. https://t.co/QpNMwyMZsS
— Cynthia (@SheriffCyn) December 20, 2017
Heaven forbid Feinstein connect the dots to reach this logical conclusion. https://t.co/7WTCp3R0TV
— Black Dogs in Trucks (@BlackDogRule) December 20, 2017
***
Related:
AWKWARD! Chris Hayes' outrage over GOP tax reform comes back to bite Obama HARD https://t.co/FNxrsYieuI
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) December 20, 2017
Local reporter who missed Matt Lauer's serial sexual misconduct asks if Paul Ryan lives in a 'fantasy world' https://t.co/L2u3KfjPAd
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) December 20, 2017
Bette Midler goes all-caps CRAZY and asks a 'PATRIOT' at the IRS to commit a crime to embarrass Trump https://t.co/HwnPOkF3Gh
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) December 20, 2017