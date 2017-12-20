Earlier in the week, Sen. Dianne Feinstein bitched about how the GOP tax bill will limit deductions for state and local taxes:

The Republican tax bill caps the deduction for state and local taxes at $10,000. In 2015, more than 6 MILLION California households claimed the SALT deduction with an average deduction of $18,400. BOTTOM LINE: California families pay MORE so corporations pay LESS. #GOPTaxScam — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) December 16, 2017

Well, there is a very, very simple solution for that, Senator. Via Jon Gabriel, aka @exjon:

Then maybe California should lower its taxes. https://t.co/gZcTnsnzhS — jon gabriel (@exjon) December 20, 2017

That might just work!

An idea so crazy, it just might work. https://t.co/p4dO2Vg3Z9 — Randy Barnett (@RandyEBarnett) December 20, 2017

I know. Crazy idea, isn't it? https://t.co/e5x4t0GahD — Calvinist Moon Racer (@Fred_Butler) December 20, 2017

But that will never happen:

And it looks like people are in agreement:

By my calculations, roughly 95% of the responses to Feinstein's tweet are in agreement. With you. https://t.co/QpNMwyMZsS — Cynthia (@SheriffCyn) December 20, 2017

Heaven forbid Feinstein connect the dots to reach this logical conclusion. https://t.co/7WTCp3R0TV — Black Dogs in Trucks (@BlackDogRule) December 20, 2017

***

Related:

AWKWARD! Chris Hayes' outrage over GOP tax reform comes back to bite Obama HARD https://t.co/FNxrsYieuI — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) December 20, 2017

Local reporter who missed Matt Lauer's serial sexual misconduct asks if Paul Ryan lives in a 'fantasy world' https://t.co/L2u3KfjPAd — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) December 20, 2017