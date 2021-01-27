Seeing as CNN media reporter Brian Stelter called it “refreshing” when White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki promised to share “accurate information,” we wonder if this next exchange will make Stelter’s “Reliable Sources” newsletter. We thought we were going to get nothing but straight answers from President Biden, but when Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked him what he and Russian President Vladimir Putin talked about, Biden dismissed him with, “You. He sends his best,” much to the delight of the rest of the White House press corps.

PETER DOOCY: Mr President, what did you talk to Vladimir Putin about? PRESIDENT BIDEN: You. He sends his best. pic.twitter.com/Fq0zglc9aK — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 26, 2021

Excuse us, but was that not a legitimate and newsworthy question? The media has for four years run with the narrative that Donald Trump was Putin’s puppet, so obviously, the Biden administration is going to hold Russia accountable, right? What did they talk about?

A lot of people in Aaron Rupar’s feed are loving Biden’s stand-up routine, but doesn’t this disrespect the press?

ah, media & lefties will suddenly love presidential trolling of outlets perceived to be antagonistic https://t.co/ORa9scPHTk — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) January 26, 2021

That wasn’t even an antagonistic question from Doocy, who’s been called a “one-horse pony” by the president for asking about the Hunter Biden scandal when no one else would.

I don’t know whether to be glad for the honesty or sad that Presidential isn’t a thing anymore. At least Doocy isn’t likely to wear it like a badge of honor like certain showboats in the Press Corps. — Rebecca (@RebeccaBrenia) January 26, 2021

At least Doocy isn’t going to write a diary entry on Twitter saying the president was mean to him.

It's so funny and cool the way he blows off press he doesn't like, what an age we live in. https://t.co/LeVyrvKLen — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) January 26, 2021

I just need to send this to the two thousand people I've seen on Twitter today fawning over how great it is to have a president who's so congenial with the press again. There's gonna be _so_ much more of this. — stephenf (@emncaity) January 26, 2021

Wasn’t that answer cute……didn’t know stand up comedian was in the job description. — Jim LeNoir (@LeNoir53) January 26, 2021

The hypocrisy is sickening! — Tina4Life (@tinaleigh4life) January 26, 2021

Nope. It sucks when he does it too. — johncfail (@Johncfail) January 26, 2021

It wasn’t even a loaded or gotcha question. Wasn’t like a Jim Acosta question. Just casually nasty-because-no-one-will-call-him-on-it response. — Principled Open Mind (@PrincipledOpen) January 26, 2021

For some reason thinking SNL and all of those late night hypocrites will not have the same type of skits. No "Spicey" for that group. And they will not touch Biden's age. — Bel Aves (@BelAves) January 26, 2021

Im glad Peter had the guts to yell out a pertinent question. None of his peers seem to want to. — tim summers (@timsum0921) January 26, 2021

No. This was a dumb comment by Biden. Very unhelpful. His advisors should really get him to hold back these kinds of responses. — parker (@parkersacct) January 26, 2021

@JoeBiden so it’s now funny to laugh at a legitimate question about discussions with a world leader bc he doesn’t like his media outlet and the the journalist personally for being the only person to actually have asked tough questions during the campaign? — CMM (@ItsACanesThing5) January 26, 2021

What a condescending prick! — Scott Brittsan (@BrittsanScott) January 26, 2021

I’m waiting for a whistleblower and Biden’s phone transcript, let’s see the transparency they preach about! — Steven VB 🦅🇺🇸🦅 (@vbislands) January 26, 2021

I was told a POTUS who insulted or disrespected our media was a direct threat to our democracy. — Mimi (@MadMimi3) January 26, 2021

But it's sooooo gosh darn charming when HE dodges the press' questions! Ahhhh! (warm cuddles). — 1776 Ambrose (@AmbroseVBruno) January 26, 2021

Public being reminded of Campaign Joe, who had a habit of jabbing his fingers in the chests of voters (private citizens) and disparaging their appearance. He’s an ass. — Inmate 76214 (@BulleitBro) January 26, 2021

As someone said above, it’s not like Doocy was showboating like Jim Acosta; it was a legitimate question that deserved an answer. This was Biden’s chance to tell how he’d stood up to Putin and put him in his place.

And why is Biden still not following his own mask mandate?

Related: