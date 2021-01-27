Seeing as CNN media reporter Brian Stelter called it “refreshing” when White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki promised to share “accurate information,” we wonder if this next exchange will make Stelter’s “Reliable Sources” newsletter. We thought we were going to get nothing but straight answers from President Biden, but when Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked him what he and Russian President Vladimir Putin talked about, Biden dismissed him with, “You. He sends his best,” much to the delight of the rest of the White House press corps.

Excuse us, but was that not a legitimate and newsworthy question? The media has for four years run with the narrative that Donald Trump was Putin’s puppet, so obviously, the Biden administration is going to hold Russia accountable, right? What did they talk about?

A lot of people in Aaron Rupar’s feed are loving Biden’s stand-up routine, but doesn’t this disrespect the press?

That wasn’t even an antagonistic question from Doocy, who’s been called a “one-horse pony” by the president for asking about the Hunter Biden scandal when no one else would.

At least Doocy isn’t going to write a diary entry on Twitter saying the president was mean to him.

As someone said above, it’s not like Doocy was showboating like Jim Acosta; it was a legitimate question that deserved an answer. This was Biden’s chance to tell how he’d stood up to Putin and put him in his place.

And why is Biden still not following his own mask mandate?

