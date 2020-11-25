According to a new report, inmates in California have stolen up to $1 billion with thousands of fraudulent unemployment claims:

It’s being called “the largest ever taxpayer fraud to occur in this state’s history”:

Death-row inmates, including Scott Peterson, received funds:

California does not cross-match with prison rolls:

There are still people waiting for aid all across the country and this happens? Heads should roll:

Over to you, Gov. Newsom.

