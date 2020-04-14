Former President Barack Obama will reportedly endorse Joe Biden for president later on today:

In other words, the #MeToo movement is now like this: “You’re endorsing Joe Biden for president? Me too!”:

Trending

But, alas. This only goes one way and everyone knows it:

It’s a pattern for Obama:

And who wants the break the news to poor Michelle?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Barack ObamaJoe Biden