Pubic Enemy: London Museum Trims Russell Brand Pubic Hair Display After Rape Conviction

In the ongoing saga of Russell Brand's sexual scandals and trials, we are blessed to receive this bushel of TMI. According to Variety:

Viktor Wynd Museum of Curiosities, Fine Art & UnNatural History in Hackney, confirmed that he removed the unusual artifact from his collection in the wake of Brand’s legal troubles.

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What is this 'unusual artifact', you ask?

Russell Brand’s Pubic Hair Removed From London Museum After Rape Conviction, Curator Says 'I Have No Desire to Hear His Name Again' https://t.co/TgwiYU9eR6 — Variety (@Variety) November 11, 2026

It's great that the museum has principles and standards but that does pose the question ...

Why was it there in the first place? — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) November 11, 2026

hey so quick question — Tetralogy of Fallout: New Vegas (@_parasocial) November 11, 2026

Many, many people asked the same question, but were of the "what the actual ****" variety and not suitable for Twitchy. Nevertheless, it's more than a fair question.

Of course, the best part of current events in this, the year of our Lord 2026, is the snarky, delicious trolling.

He is being pubicly shamed — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) November 11, 2026

Like the Mona Lisa, no matter where you stood it felt like it was looking at you — gianmarco (@GianmarcoSoresi) November 11, 2026

Well played. Hang this one in the Louvre!

I thought we had run out of sentences. Apparently not. — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) November 11, 2026

Siraj Hashmi was left speechless. That's a good thing.

A headline that certainly brings forth more questions than answers — Larry Fitzmaurice (@lfitzmaurice) November 11, 2026

Seriously.

My "we have removed Russell Brand's pubic hair from our musem" T-shirt is raising questions already answered by the shirt — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) November 11, 2026

When you've lost this Jeet, you know something is off. Actually, that is kind of clever.

Wtf did I just read https://t.co/IdwKhcjERd — Tebow (@MinEffortLive) November 11, 2026

Picture, words, a thousand.

Sometimes I wish I was illiterate — Rock (@TheCensoredRock) November 11, 2026

i blame myself for knowing how to read english 😭 — Nora❦ | ADW (@hiscoraline) November 11, 2026

Sometimes, illiteracy is a gift.

If you were looking for a hook into why this is so dang absurd, this is it.

Imagine trying to take the moral high ground after putting someone's pubic hair on public display. Bold move, for sure. — Henry Morgan's Ghost (@henrymorganI) November 11, 2026

We agree.

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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