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Pubic Enemy: London Museum Trims Russell Brand Pubic Hair Display After Rape Conviction

Gordon K.
Nov 11, 2026 9:30 PM
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Pubic Enemy: London Museum Trims Russell Brand Pubic Hair Display After Rape Conviction
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File

In the ongoing saga of Russell Brand's sexual scandals and trials, we are blessed to receive this bushel of TMI. According to Variety:

Viktor Wynd Museum of Curiosities, Fine Art & UnNatural History in Hackney, confirmed that he removed the unusual artifact from his collection in the wake of Brand’s legal troubles.

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What is this 'unusual artifact', you ask?

It's great that the museum has principles and standards but that does pose the question ...

Many, many people asked the same question, but were of the "what the actual ****" variety and not suitable for Twitchy. Nevertheless, it's more than a fair question.

Of course, the best part of current events in this, the year of our Lord 2026, is the snarky, delicious trolling.

Well played. Hang this one in the Louvre!

Siraj Hashmi was left speechless. That's a good thing.

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Seriously.

When you've lost this Jeet, you know something is off. Actually, that is kind of clever.

Picture, words, a thousand.

Sometimes, illiteracy is a gift.

If you were looking for a hook into why this is so dang absurd, this is it.

We agree.

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

Help us continue to report the truth about what 77 million patriots voted for by joining Twitchy VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ENTERTAINMENT | HOLLYWOOD | CRIME

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