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Election Integrity Explained by (Checks Notes) Olive Garden

Gordon K
Gordon K | 4:30 PM on July 18, 2026
Olive Garden via AP

'Where you're here, you're family,' goes the official Olive Garden slogan. And while you're not literally family, you do get free breadsticks and salad, which is downright hospitable. You know who else is hospitable? You guessed it, the good old United States of America!

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How are these two things related? We're glad you asked. It started with an Olive Garden promotional Pasta Pass!

So far, nothing out of the ordinary. But then someone asked a question: a slightly silly yet reasonable question.

To which, the Olive Garden reasonably responded.

And here, dear reader, is where things got fun.

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Yes, we know the analogy is not the strongest one. For example, our politicians demand more than a 20 percent tip on service. That did not stop Twitter from stretching that analogy in ways it was never meant to be.

Nope. Jim Crow is not on the menu.

No one is illegal on stolen land or the high-top bar area.

Uh oh, the Dem talking points have gone out.

Don't Bread on Me.

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DSOG (Democratic Socialists of Olive Garden)

Some big names weighed in and it went viral.

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Even the Administration's Rapid Response team got in on it.

Gavin Newsom laughs from his private room at the French Laundry.

Grim, absurd and probably inevitable.

LOL! Yes, both Whoopie Goldberg and Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy said it, so it must be true.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical Left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

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