Election Integrity Explained by (Checks Notes) Olive Garden

'Where you're here, you're family,' goes the official Olive Garden slogan. And while you're not literally family, you do get free breadsticks and salad, which is downright hospitable. You know who else is hospitable? You guessed it, the good old United States of America!

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How are these two things related? We're glad you asked. It started with an Olive Garden promotional Pasta Pass!

What you need to know before the Pasta Pass sale starts tomorrow, July 16 at 2 p.m. EST! ⏰ pic.twitter.com/INCEaE4tiU — Olive Garden (@olivegarden) July 15, 2026

So far, nothing out of the ordinary. But then someone asked a question: a slightly silly yet reasonable question.

Question.

Are you able to order pasta for family using this pasta pass or is that exclusively for the person with the card at the table.

I dont know about it you, but it'd feel really weird with just one person having unlimited pasta while everyone awkwardly waits. — Superpowamario (@Superpowamario) July 16, 2026

To which, the Olive Garden reasonably responded.

No. The Never-Ending Pasta Pass is only for use by the Passholder whose name is printed on the Pass. Passes are personalized and non-transferable. Passholders must present a valid photo I.D. along with the Pass at the time of ordering. — Olive Garden (@olivegarden) July 16, 2026

And here, dear reader, is where things got fun.

Only in America do you need a photo ID for bottomless pasta at Olive Garden, but not to vote. https://t.co/80Zi6PEbyA — Isabel Brown (@theisabelb) July 17, 2026

Finding out that Olive Garden has better security than American elections was not on my bingo card! — Merciless Mojo (@EpilepsyDadTx) July 17, 2026

Yes, we know the analogy is not the strongest one. For example, our politicians demand more than a 20 percent tip on service. That did not stop Twitter from stretching that analogy in ways it was never meant to be.

Nope. Jim Crow is not on the menu.

A valid photo ID???

So minorities are iced out of Never-Ending pasta. THIS is Trump’s America circa 2026. — Paul E. Peptide 🇺🇸🌵 (@Bourgeois_Norm) July 17, 2026

No one is illegal on stolen land or the high-top bar area.

You must present a valid photo I.D. in order to use The Never-Ending Pasya Pass??!!



Do you have any idea how difficult it is for many folks - minorities, old people, women, anyone who is marginalized - to obtain a valid photo I.D.??



You need to examine your White Supremacy! — Ben Aksar (My Pronouns? I Trust You) (@BenAksar) July 17, 2026

Uh oh, the Dem talking points have gone out.

Don't Bread on Me.

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What if someone illegally enters the Olive Garden, do they too get free pasta and breadsticks? — WhiteT (@TheWhiteTCo) July 17, 2026

Worse.



Some guy who has a lot of pasta takes your paid for pasta and gives it to someone who just broke in to the restaurant. — BABELonX (@BabbleOnX) July 18, 2026

DSOG (Democratic Socialists of Olive Garden)

You must have Olive Garden's Pasta Pass and ID showing you are the owner of the Pasta Pass. The pass is not free. — Shari (@sanniessmith) July 17, 2026

What if I claim asylum in the Olive Garden? — WhiteT (@TheWhiteTCo) July 17, 2026

What if I gave birth at an Olive Garden location? Is my baby entitled to a never-ending pasta pass? https://t.co/OCRCcMX2wG — Hayley Caronia (@hayleycaronia) July 17, 2026

Some big names weighed in and it went viral.

Olive Garden CEO for Senate Majority Leader https://t.co/a37IktVgQX — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) July 17, 2026

.@StephenM: "We've reached a point in society where access to fettuccine at Olive Garden is vastly more secure than deciding who is Commander-in-Chief of the country."



PASS THE SAVE AMERICA ACT! https://t.co/3ouug0dSOd pic.twitter.com/u9Jb4wxKy8 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 17, 2026

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Even the Administration's Rapid Response team got in on it.

It’s harder to get unlimited pasta at Olive Garden than it is to vote in California. https://t.co/w5Zgjfz4es — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) July 17, 2026

Gavin Newsom laughs from his private room at the French Laundry.

You’re laughing. We’re one news cycle away from Olive Garden v. ACLU and you’re laughing. https://t.co/9EA4MZSXKJ — Cameron Arcand (@cameron_arcand) July 17, 2026

Grim, absurd and probably inevitable.

Oh so you’re telling me MARRIED WOMEN WILL BE DISENFRANCHISED FROM THE PASTA PASS??!!???111!!🤪 https://t.co/CO5N9Pfv95 — Kira (@Kiradavis) July 17, 2026

LOL! Yes, both Whoopie Goldberg and Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy said it, so it must be true.

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