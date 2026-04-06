Monday Morning Meme Madness

We hope you all enjoyed your Easter weekend. Even Monday is going to have a hard time dampening the Easter spirit among those who celebrated our risen savior, but we're going to start the day with some humor, just in case.

Advertisement

We've collected some of our favorite memes, jokes, and clips from the past week. In fact, let's start with the Easter memes, because they were just so good!

The reuse of memes for Easter was perfect! 😂

Twitter/X had a field day imagining the Roman guards discovering the empty tomb following Jesus's resurrection.

LOL.

Well played.

Hey, it beats a 10-minute lecture about Christianity 'stealing' pagan rituals. 😂

LOLOLOL!

Incidentally, you’d also need one to eat a regular bunny. https://t.co/BKLb3dwf8F — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) March 30, 2026

Okay, that was a bit dark. 😂

🛒🛍️ The funniest Easter Baskets going! 🐇🧺🧴🧼🫧😆🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/sdowQPErHB — lisahsmithlhs (@lisahsmithlhs) March 28, 2026

They don't seem amused. LOL.

Speaking of annoying your kids on Easter …

We like it! 😂

Stop it now! LOL.

Now we can't unsee it. 😂

I've never sen anything more accurate pic.twitter.com/a1E0KAUpxy — Kristin Raworth 🇨🇦 (@KristinRaworth) March 28, 2026

HAHA! It's been a wild ride for sure.

LOL. Never underestimate the wisdom of your parents.

I am obsessed with this woman 💀💀💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/CiwQhoRjcs — CCP IS ASSHOE (@CCPISASSH0E) March 28, 2026

Mama's always ready to react. 'He been gone.' 😂

My mom and dad had 7 photos of me between 1971 and 1983, and I have 253 of my dogs from 7:00 to 7:05 this morning. — Mike Bales 🫡🇺🇸 (@MikeBales) March 28, 2026

You laugh, but it's true.

This is one of my favorite videos of all time.pic.twitter.com/oHVbKhMDC4 — Interesting things (@awkwardgoogle) March 29, 2026

Little man has figured out conversations before he even knows words. 😂

When you’re solo at home with the triplets and your wife wants a status report. pic.twitter.com/6058HrFSsC — The Figen (@TheFigen_) March 29, 2026

This is the way. LOL.

Truth! 😂

His 11 year old nephew delivers a funny best man speech and won everyone's heart pic.twitter.com/6qSB1nAUru — Today In History (@historigins) March 29, 2026

Advertisement

He delivered that like a pro!

Bwahaha!

You’re stretching nanas good clothes pic.twitter.com/X43Ii7Ztyq — Jonathan Slater (@slater57649) March 30, 2026

LOLOLOL! We're dying!

Hey, things are a little tight right now. 😂

HAHA!

Doggie found a new stuffed toy 🤣 pic.twitter.com/AIwaDGpG1z — Lucy (@TheLucyShow1) April 5, 2026

That doggo is living his best life.

When you realize you're the 12th ingredient in the secret recipe.

Give us nerds a minute while we laugh. 😂

An entire boat applauds this young man's catch pic.twitter.com/UCrhNql5oo — Restoring Your Faith in Humanity (@HumanityChad) April 6, 2026

LOL. The people on the boat understood the assignment.

Chinese will have this reverse engineered in a month. https://t.co/hdmDNHkibD — HolzXI (@holz_xi) April 6, 2026

LOLOLOL! 💀💀💀

We also had the historic Artemis II mission launch this week. As you might expect, the internet was on top of things.

When my daughter thinks she's gonna watch Bluey but its 6:24pm April 1st 2026 pic.twitter.com/4aiC4kSe1q — Ken Kirtland IV (@KenKirtland17) April 1, 2026

Advertisement

Sorry, Bluey, we're going to the moon … or at least around it.

Breaking: Judge Maraputha Starwarsbar of the 9th Circuit orders Artemis II to return to Earth. — HolzXI (@holz_xi) April 1, 2026

It wouldn't surprise us. 😂

Now that Artemis II has launched we have 10 days to get everyone on Earth a Planet of the Apes costume so we can do something hilarious when the astronauts return 😁 pic.twitter.com/64jbCUnRkz — Spaceballs The X Account (@Grunt2A) April 1, 2026

LOLOLOL!

Live shot of a NASA tech working on the toilet issue aboard the Artemis II pic.twitter.com/N76riOvhzi — Kritter (@KritterKS) April 4, 2026

One of the first problems the astronauts faced was an issue with the spacecraft's sole toilet.

Help is on the way. pic.twitter.com/tBCfNP2Dl6 — G (@stevensongs) April 5, 2026

It doesn't take much imagination to realize that 10 days in a small spacecraft without a working toilet would stink.

The astronauts on Artemis II while waiting for the toilet to be repaired. https://t.co/56yJ5zv7EB pic.twitter.com/N0UwvC5c86 — Gen-X Wolf™ (@GenXWolf) April 6, 2026

When 'just use the other one' is no longer an option. 😂

The Artemis II crew filmed 🎥 an 80s sitcom intro video.



And I love ❤️ it. pic.twitter.com/Dzexqw3VZh — Cinema Shogun (@CinemaShogun) April 6, 2026

It works. 😂

This one's only a little over a decade old, but we're sharing it as our classic laugh this week because it's one of the best April Fools Day pranks ever!

Advertisement

Best classroom April fools prank ever



This professor has a policy that if your phone rings in class, you must answer it on speakerphone, so the students arranged to have a friend call on April fools’ day... pic.twitter.com/g64QXn2ytI — James Lucas (@JamesLucasIT) April 1, 2026

They got him good! 😂

Monday is going to try to get you, just like the spoon sprayback when you're washing dishes. Keep your head up and soldier on!

We'll be back here next week to have some more laughs with all of you!

Until we meme again …

Editor’s Note: Do you want the country to be run by people who can't meme? Of course you don't. So please join Twitchy's special brand of conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media with a smile. Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth with humor.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!