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Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 6:00 AM on April 06, 2026
Fuzzy Chimp (Photo by Gratisography on Pexels)

We hope you all enjoyed your Easter weekend. Even Monday is going to have a hard time dampening the Easter spirit among those who celebrated our risen savior, but we're going to start the day with some humor, just in case.

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We've collected some of our favorite memes, jokes, and clips from the past week. In fact, let's start with the Easter memes, because they were just so good!

The reuse of memes for Easter was perfect! 😂

Twitter/X had a field day imagining the Roman guards discovering the empty tomb following Jesus's resurrection.

LOL.

Well played.

Hey, it beats a 10-minute lecture about Christianity 'stealing' pagan rituals. 😂

LOLOLOL!

Okay, that was a bit dark. 😂

They don't seem amused. LOL.

Speaking of annoying your kids on Easter …

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We like it! 😂

Stop it now! LOL.

Now we can't unsee it. 😂

HAHA! It's been a wild ride for sure.

LOL. Never underestimate the wisdom of your parents.

Mama's always ready to react. 'He been gone.' 😂

You laugh, but it's true.

Little man has figured out conversations before he even knows words. 😂

This is the way. LOL.

Truth! 😂

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He delivered that like a pro!

Bwahaha!

LOLOLOL! We're dying!

Hey, things are a little tight right now. 😂

HAHA!

That doggo is living his best life.

When you realize you're the 12th ingredient in the secret recipe.

Give us nerds a minute while we laugh. 😂

LOL. The people on the boat understood the assignment.

LOLOLOL! 💀💀💀

We also had the historic Artemis II mission launch this week. As you might expect, the internet was on top of things.

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Sorry, Bluey, we're going to the moon … or at least around it.

It wouldn't surprise us. 😂

LOLOLOL!

One of the first problems the astronauts faced was an issue with the spacecraft's sole toilet.

It doesn't take much imagination to realize that 10 days in a small spacecraft without a working toilet would stink.

When 'just use the other one' is no longer an option. 😂

It works. 😂

This one's only a little over a decade old, but we're sharing it as our classic laugh this week because it's one of the best April Fools Day pranks ever!

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They got him good! 😂

Monday is going to try to get you, just like the spoon sprayback when you're washing dishes. Keep your head up and soldier on!

We'll be back here next week to have some more laughs with all of you!

Until we meme again …

Editor’s Note: Do you want the country to be run by people who can't meme? Of course you don't. So please join Twitchy's special brand of conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media with a smile. Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth with humor.

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MONDAY MORNING MEME MADNESS

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