Every once in a while (every minute of the day) an outspoken Leftist spews a hot pile of propaganda so bizarre that one has to wonder at the thought process behind it. Blue check Leftist activist Nina Turner threw out a hot take that must have been a complete mind bender to achieve through any presumably conscious thought process.

Debt *is* a tax. — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) August 29, 2022

Thus far, Nina’s declaration cannot be found in any dictionary of official capacity. Not that definitions have have thwarted the Left from using and abusing well known words in ways they were never intended, just to compliment their political pursuits.

You when you see a dictionary pic.twitter.com/yYjH6Ec2va — Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️🏳️‍🌈 (@brad_polumbo) August 29, 2022

Try as they may, no one is going to be able to salvage the true definition once a Leftist finds a way to warp a word.

Debt is willingly taken on, signed for with a promise to repay.

Taxation is theft. — Ge🌞rge Wept (@GeorgeWept) August 29, 2022

I didn’t see where I signed on the dotted line to pay taxes. Debt is a CHOICE. — Squeegie123 (@Pjjames20) August 29, 2022

Debt is a privilege. You ASKED to borrow money you didnt have. If they never said yes you'd never have debt. Now you're trying to make them sorry for lending you money and you feel entitle to keeping it? Money you never had in the first place? Make it make sense. — TG (@TinaTacos) August 30, 2022

There is simply no regard for commonly understood definitions when the Left decides they have a new meaning to embrace.

"It's a beautiful thing, the destruction of words." – 1984 https://t.co/jgE7QR59Ki — Jon Miltimore (@miltimore79) August 29, 2022

When someone sends out a statement that is nearly unbelievably bizarre, one must also consider the possibility that the revolutionary musing was shared as a simple attention grabber. The possibility of an encounter of the paradoxical kind must be kept in mind.

What?!… She is unintentionally becoming a parody account. https://t.co/RGj6V6MxxL — Kody Scott (@K0D_4) August 29, 2022

Don’t spend too much time trying to unpack this twisted train of thought, but if you get hung up thinking it through… you logical types are going to have questions.

So, taxes are bad. Am I getting this right? — Rooftop (@yeetFrontbum) August 30, 2022

This is one of the deep deep intellectual musings of a modern day self proclaimed "thought leader". Yikes. It must really suck to be to so perpetually aggrieved. — Mark 🤔 🇺🇸 (@mcwall1064) August 30, 2022

Bet you can’t wait to see what the new definition for an old word of the day will be tomorrow. Nothing is certain though, except for death and debts! Ok, obviously this particular definition makeover needs work.

Editor's Note:

