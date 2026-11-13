DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS EDITORS
CONTRIBUTORS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Trump War Room DESTROYS Chuck' Schumer's Promise to Ban Senate Stock Trading With a BRUTAL Reminder

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Nov 13, 2026 4:25 PM
Advertisement
Trump War Room DESTROYS Chuck' Schumer's Promise to Ban Senate Stock Trading With a BRUTAL Reminder
Screenshotted meme

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is trying to keep his hopes of being the majority leader next year alive by appeasing as many incoming socialist Democrats as possible. 

Advertisement

That is up to and including responding to President Trump with a post that includes banning stock trading for members of the Senate, along with the White House and House of Representatives. 

Schumer wants to ban stock trading by members of the U.S. Senate?

Recommended
MN Department of Human Services Learns the Hilarious HARD Way X AGREES With Trump on 'Somali-fraud' Sam J. Dumbest AG in the COUNTRY Strikes Again! JUST Check Out What Jay Jones Wants SCOTUS to Rule on Now Sam J.
Advertisement

As usual, Chuck's full of more crap than the New York City sewer system: 

If Schumer was serious about that, he would have already been calling for an investigation of Rep. Ro Khanna

And few do that more than often than Chuck Schumer.  

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics CHUCK SCHUMER | CONGRESS | CORRUPTION | DONALD TRUMP | SENATE

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

MN Department of Human Services Learns the Hilarious HARD Way X AGREES With Trump on 'Somali-fraud'

MN Department of Human Services Learns the Hilarious HARD Way X AGREES With Trump on 'Somali-fraud'

Sam J.
Dumbest AG in the COUNTRY Strikes Again! JUST Check Out What Jay Jones Wants SCOTUS to Rule on Now

Dumbest AG in the COUNTRY Strikes Again! JUST Check Out What Jay Jones Wants SCOTUS to Rule on Now

Sam J.
Hakeem Jeffries Is NOT Enjoying Being in Same Room With His New 'Big Tent' Dem-DSA Friends

Hakeem Jeffries Is NOT Enjoying Being in Same Room With His New 'Big Tent' Dem-DSA Friends

Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos