Trump War Room DESTROYS Chuck' Schumer's Promise to Ban Senate Stock Trading With a BRUTAL Reminder

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is trying to keep his hopes of being the majority leader next year alive by appeasing as many incoming socialist Democrats as possible.

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That is up to and including responding to President Trump with a post that includes banning stock trading for members of the Senate, along with the White House and House of Representatives.

I’m actually referring to your 30,000 stock trades (more than all Members of Congress combined), your Qatari-gifted luxury jet, your crypto scams, your Truth Social pay to play scheme, your billionaire-funded ballroom, your insurrectionist slush fund, and your pardons for big donors—just to name a few. Senate Democrats will ban stock trading for all Members of Congress and White House officials, and hold you and your administration accountable for all the ways your rampant corruption has made life more expensive for families. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) November 12, 2026

Schumer wants to ban stock trading by members of the U.S. Senate?

As usual, Chuck's full of more crap than the New York City sewer system:

Chuck ran the Senate in July 2024 when a bipartisan ban on congressional stock trading cleared committee. He never gave it a floor vote and it died. — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) November 13, 2026

If Schumer was serious about that, he would have already been calling for an investigation of Rep. Ro Khanna.

@TrumpWarRoom All Democrats can do is lie. — Daily Trite🇺🇸 (@realDailyTrite) November 13, 2026

And few do that more than often than Chuck Schumer.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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