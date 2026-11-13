NPR Journo Helps Sen. Van Hollen and the Dems Keep Pushing the 'Maryland Man' Spin

For quite a while now we've used the term "Maryland man" to mock the lengths the Dem-friendly media will go in order to help push the Left's desired narrative about illegal aliens in the United States.

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NPR is still doing that, but first a reminder of the time their last shred of credibility was lost:

"We don't want to waste our time on stories" that would harm the Democrats right before an election.

NPR will, however, waste their time continuing to push Democrat talking points. Especially when it comes to their efforts to protect illegals. One NPR host was heard doing that very thing when interviewing Abdul El-Sayed.

@nprpolitics @AbdulElSayed - the “Maryland Man”- LOL !😂. Are you kidding? This dude was a proven wife beater (though Abdul probably supports that) and the “Maryland Man” was also a suspected smuggler. NPR & Abdul- GFY.🖕🏼 — Lori (@LoriForDogs) November 13, 2026

At about the 24-second mark here we have the "journalist" going full NPR-voice to present Sen. Chris Van Hollen's margarita drinkin' buddy Abrego Garcia in the preferred light.

REPORTER: Why do you support Chris Van Hollen over Chuck Schumer? EL-SAYED: “He's willing to take risks when it matters. Flying down to meet Kilmar Abrego Garcia was a real risk…he went to check up on his constituent. That’s what leadership is about.” https://t.co/HlDSWdJaCU — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 12, 2026

Yep, the Dems can always count on NPR!

@RNCResearch He’s not a Maryland man or American…. He’s an El Salvadorian national citizen — Grace and Country (@GraceandCountry) November 12, 2026

Kilmar beat his wife and is credibly accused of being a human trafficker. Yep- supporting that guy is certainly a risk. — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 12, 2026

NPR and other "journalists" will skip that part and just keep calling him "Maryland man."

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Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

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