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NPR Journo Helps Sen. Van Hollen and the Dems Keep Pushing the 'Maryland Man' Spin

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Nov 13, 2026 11:11 AM
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NPR Journo Helps Sen. Van Hollen and the Dems Keep Pushing the 'Maryland Man' Spin
Meme

For quite a while now we've used the term "Maryland man" to mock the lengths the Dem-friendly media will go in order to help push the Left's desired narrative about illegal aliens in the United States. 

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NPR is still doing that, but first a reminder of the time their last shred of credibility was lost:

"We don't want to waste our time on stories" that would harm the Democrats right before an election.

NPR will, however, waste their time continuing to push Democrat talking points. Especially when it comes to their efforts to protect illegals. One NPR host was heard doing that very thing when interviewing Abdul El-Sayed. 

At about the 24-second mark here we have the "journalist" going full NPR-voice to present Sen. Chris Van Hollen's margarita drinkin' buddy Abrego Garcia in the preferred light. 

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Yep, the Dems can always count on NPR!

NPR and other "journalists" will skip that part and just keep calling him "Maryland man." 

*****

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ABDUL EL-SAYED | CHRIS VAN HOLLEN | DEMOCRAT PARTY | ILLEGAL ALIEN | NPR

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