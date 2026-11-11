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'C'mon, Man!' Joe Biden Says His Disastrous 2024 Debate Against Trump Wasn't Very Consequential

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Nov 11, 2026 12:34 PM
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'C'mon, Man!' Joe Biden Says His Disastrous 2024 Debate Against Trump Wasn't Very Consequential
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As we all know, throughout Biden's years in the White House, Democrats with the media's assistance claimed that Joe was "sharp as a tack" and fully capable of handling a second term in office.

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Then the 2024 debate happened and the Left could no longer hide the reality of the situation. 

One person who doesn't seem to know how horrendous that debate performance was is Joe Biden himself. Laughable hot take incoming:

"I thought there would be another debate."

Uh huh... and why wasn't there another debate, Joe?

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Adding insult to injury, at a rally after the debate Jill spoke to her husband like he was a 5-year-old. 

Based on the first excerpt from Biden's memoir it'll be full of Trump obsession and lies. Joe can't wait to read it. 

*****

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track after four awful years of the Biden administration. 

Help us continue to report on the president’s successes and combat the Democrats' lies about America's economic revival. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DONALD TRUMP | JILL BIDEN | JOE BIDEN | RON DESANTIS

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