'C'mon, Man!' Joe Biden Says His Disastrous 2024 Debate Against Trump Wasn't Very Consequential

As we all know, throughout Biden's years in the White House, Democrats with the media's assistance claimed that Joe was "sharp as a tack" and fully capable of handling a second term in office.

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Then the 2024 debate happened and the Left could no longer hide the reality of the situation.

One person who doesn't seem to know how horrendous that debate performance was is Joe Biden himself. Laughable hot take incoming:

Joe Biden now claims his 2024 presidential debate against President Trump, which forced him to drop out of the race, was not very consequential: “To me it was not very consequential. First of all I thought there would be another debate, which there wasn’t. Notwithstanding the fact that there wasn’t another debate, it didn’t disturb me because it wasn’t consequential.” Just 24 days after the “not very consequential” presidential debate, Joe Biden ended his campaign for President. — Steve Cortes (@SteveCortes) November 11, 2026

"I thought there would be another debate."

Uh huh... and why wasn't there another debate, Joe?

It was the most lopsided debate in history. C’mon, man! — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) November 11, 2026

Adding insult to injury, at a rally after the debate Jill spoke to her husband like he was a 5-year-old.

Joe Biden is TOTALLY delusional. — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 11, 2026

It was without question the most consequential Presidential debate in history - he likely would have stayed the nominee without it. But I’m definitely excited for the other hot takes in the book now. — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) November 11, 2026

Based on the first excerpt from Biden's memoir it'll be full of Trump obsession and lies. Joe can't wait to read it.

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